Felony Sex Abuse Charge Filed against City of Washington Mayor

January 24, 2023

Washington, Iowa - On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Jaron Rosien, Mayor of the City of Washington (Iowa), turned himself in to Washington County Law Enforcement authorities on the criminal charge of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree (Class C Felony). Rosien has served the city of Washington since 2014, first as a councilmember from 2014-2018 and as Mayor from 2018 to present. The investigation into this matter was conducted by Agents within the Major Crime Unit of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation; assisted by the Office of the Washington County Attorney and the Office of the Iowa Attorney General - Area Prosecutions Division.

Attached to this media release is the complaint/affidavit filed respective to this investigation.

Link to Complaint/Affidavit