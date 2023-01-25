Submit Release
Felony Sex Abuse Charge Filed against City of Washington Mayor

January 24, 2023

Washington, Iowa -  On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Jaron Rosien, Mayor of the City of Washington (Iowa), turned himself in to Washington County Law Enforcement authorities on the criminal charge of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree (Class C Felony). Rosien has served the city of Washington since 2014, first as a councilmember from 2014-2018 and as Mayor from 2018 to present. The investigation into this matter was conducted by Agents within the Major Crime Unit of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation; assisted by the Office of the Washington County Attorney and the Office of the Iowa Attorney General - Area Prosecutions Division. 

Attached to this media release is the complaint/affidavit filed respective to this investigation.

Link to Complaint/Affidavit

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

