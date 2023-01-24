Halk Maslakhaty is a reliable pillar of democracy in Turkmenistan

24/01/2023

On January 21, 2023, a major political event of historical significance took place in the capital's Congress Center of Turkmenistan. With the participation of representatives of the public of Turkmenistan, a meeting of the National Council (Milli Gengesh) of the country, the bicameral parliament of Turkmenistan - a representative and legislative body of state power, was held.

During the meeting, the participants discussed a variety of issues related to the socio-political, economic, cultural and spiritual spheres of life in Turkmenistan. Particular emphasis was placed on improving the country's public administration system, improving the quality of life of people, developing society, and ensuring the competitiveness of Turkmenistan. The participants noted that in accordance with the realities of modernity, the volatility of the economic and political situation in the world, it is necessary to improve the work of public authorities, including representative ones.

One of the important decisions taken during the meeting was the creation of a representative body of the people's power of the country - the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan. Halk in translation from Turkmen means people, and maslahat means meeting. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was elected as the Chairman of this structure. He was also awarded the title of National Leader for his valuable contribution to the development of modern Turkmenistan.

In fact, there was a reorganization of the bicameral Milli Gengesh into a unicameral Parliament, the legislative body - the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, with a simultaneous strengthening of the role of representative power in Turkmenistan.

From now on, the participation of the people in the political life of the state is expanding. This is how the wise ancestors of the Turkmen people did things. If in the old days the council was conducted mainly with the elders, now the voice of the youth is also heard. After all, the Halk Maslakhaty includes representatives of society of various ages. It is also consonant with the motto of this year, which is dedicated in Turkmenistan - youth.

As for the powers of the Halk Maslakhaty, it will work on the consideration and approval of proposals on the adoption of constitutional laws, amendments and additions to them, and the exercise of other powers provided for by the legislation of Turkmenistan.

It was noted during the landmark meeting that this will positively affect the improvement of people’s democracy in the country, ensure the progress of the Motherland and contribute to the steady provision of human rights and freedoms, which is the highest value of the society and state.