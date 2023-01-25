Attorney General Bird Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Illegal Parole Action

20 States Seek to Stop Entry of Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Aliens Annually

DES MOINES - Attorney General Bird joined a multistate lawsuit against the Biden Administration today, challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “parole” program that authorizes hundreds of thousands of aliens to illegally cross the United States’ border.

The DHS announced that it will annually permit 360,000 aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to settle in the United States with the opportunity for employment. Despite existing law, this program allows aliens to apply for lawful status to stay and settle in the United States for two or more years. This has effectively created a new visa program without legal activity from Congress.

“The Biden Administration’s open borders agenda is a threat to the rule of law and the safety of our communities,” said Bird. “Illegally allowing 360,000 aliens to settle in the U.S. exacerbates the crisis on our borders and the presence of crime and drugs on our streets."

Attorney General Bird joined 19 other states in the Texas-led lawsuit.

