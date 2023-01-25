Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,396 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Illegal Parole Action

20 States Seek to Stop Entry of Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Aliens Annually 

DES MOINES - Attorney General Bird joined a multistate lawsuit against the Biden Administration today, challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “parole” program that authorizes hundreds of thousands of aliens to illegally cross the United States’ border.  

The DHS announced that it will annually permit 360,000 aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to settle in the United States with the opportunity for employment. Despite existing law, this program allows aliens to apply for lawful status to stay and settle in the United States for two or more years. This has effectively created a new visa program without legal activity from Congress.  

“The Biden Administration’s open borders agenda is a threat to the rule of law and the safety of our communities,” said Bird. “Illegally allowing 360,000 aliens to settle in the U.S. exacerbates the crisis on our borders and the presence of crime and drugs on our streets."  

Attorney General Bird joined 19 other states in the Texas-led lawsuit. 

Read the full lawsuit here

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet, Press Secretary

(515)823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Illegal Parole Action

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.