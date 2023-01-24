Global Generator Control Panel Market Analysis Report 2022: Rapid Urbanization and Booming Construction Industry Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Generator Control Panel Market by Power Type, Rated Power, Fuel, Fitting, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generator control panel market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Factors such as the increasing demand for uninterrupted and stable power supply, and improved living standards are expected to drive the demand for the global generator control panel market.

Rapid occurrence of power outages and failures, which can adversely affect normal functioning, makes the concerned authorities take the step to improve and stabilize the power supply by having requirement of backup power devices.

Especially the demand from developing economies like China and India and the increase in the revolution of data centers have boosted the installation of gensets on the premises. The growing need to install power backup devices and increase in investments by private and public players to ensure constant power supply is expected to boost the global generator control panel market growth in the coming years.

Rapid Urbanization and Booming Construction Industry Drives the Market Growth

Improvement in the economic condition of the developing countries is increasing the per capita income of consumers. People are shifting to cities and live comfortably in homes equipped with all basic amenities. The government of different countries focuses on fulfilling the requirements of consumers by investing in infrastructure development and constructing residential, industrial, and commercial buildings.

Also, there is increased emphasis on the construction of energy-efficient buildings, which are expected to boost the demand for generators. They are required to ensure that the power is supplied to the construction site in a case where there is no power line established to buildings.

Introduction of the plan by the leading authorities such as in India, the government is undertaking initiatives like 'Housing for All' and 'Smart Cities Mission' and allocated Rs. 13,750 crores (USD 1.89 billion) to AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission are expected to fuel the demand for power back-up devices. In March 2021, the Parliament passed a bill to set up the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in India.

Therefore, the growing demand for generators for different purposes is expected to propel the growth of the global generator control panel market over the next five years.

Advancements in Technology Supports the Market Growth

Several original equipment manufacturers are introducing hybrid generators that are basically internal combustion engines combined with a battery. Hybrid generators lower the running time of generators, fuel consumption, and noise and find wide applications in mining and urban area construction centers.

Similarly, bi-fuel generators provide advantages over both gas and diesel generators. Many generator manufacturers are adopting bi-fuel technology to comply with the diesel emission standards and lower operational costs. Inverter technology is a novel technology that makes the use of advanced electronic circuits and high-tech magnets.

They are majorly used to run current sensitive appliances. The continuous advancements in technology and innovations are expected to fuel the demand for generators which in turn is expected to accelerate the generator control panel market growth in the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The United States is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period, 2023-2027. A surge in investments by the public and private market players to support industrial development in the country and stringent government policies to ensure energy security drives the market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global generator control panel market.

ABB limited

Advanced Diesel Engineering Ltd.

Siemens AG

WoodWard

Delcot Engineering Private Limited

Highvolt Power & Control Systems Pvt. Ltd.

A. P. Associates

Rajshree International Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

General Power

Shiv Power Corporation

Report Scope

Generator Control Panel Market, by Power Type:

Generator Control Panel Market, by Rated Power:

15-40 kVA

50-100 kVA

130-160 kVA

Above 150 kVA

Generator Control Panel Market, by Fuel:

Generator Control Panel Market, by Fitting:

Standalone

Wall-Mounted

Shelf-Mounted

Generator Control Panel Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogsyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets