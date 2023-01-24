Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,397 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DCT, PAYA, DCP, and SESN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of DCT by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCT shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of DCT common stock owned. If you own DCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dct

Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA in connection with the proposed acquisition of PAYA by Nuvei Corporation via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAYA shareholders will receive $9.75 in cash for each share of PAYA common stock owned. If you own PAYA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/paya

DCP Midstream, LP DCP

Weiss Law is investigating possible violations of law connected with the proposed acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP DCP by Phillips 66. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCP shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash for each DCP common unit owned. If you own DCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dcp

Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN, in connection with the proposed merger of SESN with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. ("Carisma"). Under the merger agreement, Carisma shareholders will receive newly issued shares of SESN common stock pursuant to an exchange ratio formula set forth in the merger agreement. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, SESN shareholders will be issued a contingent value right ("CVR") for each outstanding share of SESN common stock held. If you own SESN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sesn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-dct-paya-dcp-and-sesn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301729604.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DCT, PAYA, DCP, and SESN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.