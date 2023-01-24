Submit Release
Job Announcement - Deputy Recorder/Clerk of Court

Job Opening:  Full Time Deputy Recorder/Clerk of Court position in Nelson County.  Intermediate computer and customer service skills required.  Basic knowledge of court procedures and land descriptions beneficial. Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced, technology-driven, and challenging work environment.  Benefits included.  Mail resume and cover letter to Nelson County Recorder/Clerk of Court; Attn: Erin Fossen; 210 B Ave West Suite 203; Lakota ND 58344.  Resumes will be accepted until March 15, 2023.  Nelson County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 

Job Announcement - Deputy Recorder/Clerk of Court

