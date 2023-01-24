Submit Release
HOV Closure Tuesday Night, Wednesday Morning in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in the City of Pittsburgh and Ross Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday, January 25.

Due to the impending winter storm, the HOV lanes will close Tuesday night approximately two hours after the end of the Penguin home game. The HOV lanes will remain closed throughout the duration of the storm. Crews will monitor weather conditions and determine when the HOV lanes are safe to reopen. The department anticipates reopening the HOV for Wednesday’s afternoon rush hour.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


