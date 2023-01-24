Small Pharma To Announce Results of SPL026 Phase IIa Trial for Major Depressive Disorder and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, January 25

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, today announces that it will release top-line data from its Phase IIa trial of SPL026 in Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”) prior to market-open tomorrow on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



The Small Pharma management team will host a conference call at 8:30am EST / 1:30pm GMT on Wednesday January 25, 2023. To access the call and webcast presentation, select the relevant dial-in number and webcast link below.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Time: 8:30 a.m. (EST) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT) Investors Dial: +1-877-423-9813 International Investors Dial: +1-201-689-8573 Conference ID: 13735973 Webcast (with slides): https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595427&tp_key=af827d4034

Following its completion, the webcast will be available on the Investor section of the Small Pharma website under ‘Events & Conferences’. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of DMT. The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for intravenous SPL026 with supportive therapy for MDD. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The MHRA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.