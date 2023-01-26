Global PE Fund Seeks Producing Upstream Oil Investments Worldwide
More than $1 billion is available for immediate placement, closing is possible within 60 daysHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MHM is working with a global PE fund that is seeking to place substantial capital worldwide in upstream crude oil and liquids assets. All non sanctioned countries are welcome. The fund has more than $1 billion available for immediate placement. The investor requires minimum 5000 barrels per day existing production of crude oil or liquids. They absolutely require current production of crude or liquids and will not invest in exploration unless there is at least 5000 bpd current production. They seek a non operating minority or majority equity stake and can bring blue chip coinvestors. Fund prefers to deal directly with sellers but will consider credentialed verified advisors who are direct to sellers.
About Michael Hamilton Morgan and MHM/global strategy
International speaker, business advisor and award-winning former U.S. diplomat Michael Morgan currently advises investors and companies in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific seeking capital and placements -- in industries like energy, infrastructure, telecom, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, sports and real estate.
Morgan is a member of the Advisory Boards of CBT Fund in Beijing, Big Time Fund in the US, and is Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Aseare Health (www.aseare.com)
Since 2007, Morgan has been a keynote speaker at the Arab Business Council, British Parliament, World Economic Forum, U.S. Treasury, Georgetown University, UCLA, University of Virginia, the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation in Dubai, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Asia Society and many other venues.
Michael Morgan has also consulted for leaders like Louis Gerstner at IBM, Fred Hassan at Pharmacia, Lee Raymond at ExxonMobil, Kevin Rollins at Dell, Carly Fiorina at Hewlett Packard and many others. Morgan has appeared on ABC Good Morning America, Al Jazeera (Arabic and English services), BBC, CBS Evening News, CSpan, Public Radio International, Voice of America TV and elsewhere. His op-eds and advertorials have appeared in The New York Times, Time, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
Morgan was an Echols Scholar at the University of Virginia, where he graduated with High Distinction.
mhmorganinc@gmail.com
Michael Hamilton MORGAN
Michael H. Morgan Inc
+1 505-699-5036
