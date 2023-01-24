MPD Hosts Police Departments from Around the World for Inaugural Cohort of DC Police Leadership Academy

Today, the Metropolitan Police Department announced the commencement of the DC Police Leadership Academy; a program designed to provide rising police leaders from around the world with the fundamental tools, ideas, and strategies necessary to lead within their agencies during a critical time for the advancement of law enforcement organizations. This program targets mid-level leaders (i.e., those that manage managers, but are not yet in appointed ranks). Through this program, participants will develop a critical growth mindset, and learn essential management approaches to continually hone their personal and organizational leadership skills.

“We are focused on building a legion of police leaders who strive to continuously transfer excellence at every level of a police force,” said Chief of Police Robert J. Contee, III. “Opportunities for people to step up and rise to the occasion must be bountiful within law enforcement for us to reach our highest levels of operations. I am confident the leadership academy will continue to set our future police leaders up for continued advancement and success in any public safety environment.”

The inaugural cohort of the DC Police Leadership Academy commences today. The three-week program, broken into two sessions, will comprise of approximately 70 participants from across the US and includes representatives from Germany, Canada, Netherlands, and England. Twenty of the participants are MPD lieutenants and captains. This diverse group of rising leaders will engage in shaping the future of our great profession by developing their personal leadership abilities through several hand-on avenues of study.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department is one of the most diverse police departments serving in one of the most visited—and visible—cities in the world. Policing in the nation’s capital provides a rich backdrop for developing leadership skills that can be applied and used within law enforcement agencies around the world. The dynamic mix of residents from native Washingtonians, students, commuters, tourists, and business travelers provides a unique public safety environment for our future leaders in public safety to learn from others.