Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,297 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Sues Biden Admin­is­tra­tion to Stop New Pro­gram that Would Allow Hun­dreds of Thou­sands of Aliens to Come into the Coun­try Every Year

Attorney General Paxton is leading a multistate coalition that is suing the Biden Administration over a new Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) program that unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens.  

The DHS program would establish a new visa system that would allow for up to 360,000 aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to be “paroled” into the United States every year. But Congress has authorized parole only for foreign aliens who meet very specific standards that have not been met in this instance. Yet, contrary to existing law, the program creates a pathway for program participants to apply from their home country and gain lawful status to enter and stay in the U.S. for up to two years, or even longer. 

The Biden Administration also instituted this program without engaging in the usual notice and comment rulemaking process required by law. This constitutes yet another episode in which the Administration has abused its executive authority in furtherance of its apparent objective for immigration policy: open borders and amnesty for all.  

“Every state in America, especially border states like Texas, is being crushed by the impacts of illegal immigration,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Biden open borders agenda has created a humanitarian crisis that is increasing crime and violence in our streets, overwhelming local communities, and worsening the opioid crisis. This unlawful amnesty program, which will invite hundreds of thousands of aliens into the U.S. every year, will only make this immigration crisis drastically worse.” 

To read the full lawsuit, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Sues Biden Admin­is­tra­tion to Stop New Pro­gram that Would Allow Hun­dreds of Thou­sands of Aliens to Come into the Coun­try Every Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.