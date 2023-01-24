2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit is splendidly unveiled today (3rd day of Lunar New Year), with Fireworks dazzling to welcome the Year of the Rabbit

MACAU, January 24 - As a major highlight of the Chinese New Year festivities, the “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” and the first show of the Chinese New Year Fireworks Display were unveiled splendidly at Sai Van Lake Square tonight, the 3rd day of Lunar New Year (24 January), joining residents and visitors to embark upon the prosperous Year of the Rabbit.

Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng, and his wife attended the opening ceremony and enjoyed the float parade on site. Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa; Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Zhang Dong; President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; President of Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun; Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Li Ziwei, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Manifest Macao’s glamour as a world centre of tourism and leisure

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, remarked that thanks to the joint great effort of different entities, the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year has become one of Macao’s prestigious festive events. He hopes that the event can let Macao residents and visitors experience Macao’s diverse glamour as a world centre of tourism and leisure, as the tourism industry ushers in a new chapter of recovery. The Macao SAR Government will carry on the efforts and collaborate with members of different sectors to present a diversity of spectacular mega events so that every participant can “experience Macao unlimited”, while integration will be continuously deepened among “tourism +”, contributing to adequate economic diversification.

The “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” (the “Parade”) is organized by MGTO and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, and Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Opening ceremony lifts curtain upon a blissful New Year

The Parade is themed around “the Rabbit leaping for the joyful Spring Festival in times of prosperity” this year. Hong Kong pop band Supper Moment and Mainland singer group AKB48 Team SH lifted the curtains upon the opening ceremony with their dazzling performances on the 3rd night of Lunar New Year. A total of 18 splendid floats debuted successively with over 1,000 performers at the nearly-4,300-foot-wide LED stage. The floats and performance groups marched along the parade route, winning cheers of residents and visitors.

Hong Kong artists Luk Ho Ming and Harriet Yeung, Macao artist Germano Guilherme livened up the main stage with their witty conversations and joyful vibes as emcees. Joel Chan, Nancy Wu, Ruco Chan, Moon Lau, Guan Zhe, Jinny Ng, and Kane Ao Ieong poured great efforts in their finale performances to convey New Year wishes.

Dazzling fireworks in celebration of Chinese New Year

Following the Parade, the first show of Chinese New Year Fireworks Display dazzled the skyline above the sea area overlooked by Macau Tower for 15 minutes, when the vibes reached a climax.

The second and third firework shows will take place at the same location at 9:45 p.m. on the 7th day (28 January, “Renri”) of Lunar New Year and at 9 p.m. on Chinese Lantern Festival (5 February) respectively, to extend the festive joy of Chinese New Year.

The Parade will fill northern district with blessings on 7th day of Lunar New Year

At 8 p.m. on the 7th day (28 January) of Lunar New Year, the second float parade will enliven the northern district, when 18 floats will set off from Rua Norte do Patane. Cultural and artistic performances will unfold at 8:15 p.m. to add the festive joy at Iao Hon Market Garden. Hong Kong singer Hubert Wu and Macao pop group MFM will deliver finale performances with other guests. The floats joining the Parade will be on display at the seafront next to Macao Science Center from tomorrow (25 January) until 27 January and at Tap Seac Square from 29 January – 12 February. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats for free.

Online prize-giving game to boost consumption

From today until 12 February, residents and visitors can join the online game, accomplish certain missions to obtain the “Propitious Lotus”. Players who collect the required number of “Propitious Lotus” are eligible for joining the lucky draw online. Members of the public can also access the online game and vote for their favorite float. If the float they choose get the highest votes, participants can enter the final lucky draw online for the chance to win attractive prizes!

Various wonderful festivities unleash the dynamic of “tourism +”

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events is held in Macao for residents and visitors to “experience Macao unlimited”. Besides the float parade and fireworks display, there are more festive activities including activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, motorbike parade, bicycle parade, Chinese New Year soccer game, sport & recreational carnival, outdoor concert, as well as “Strolling Through Almeida Ribeiro - Pilot Project for a Pedestrian Area”, a newly-launched project which offers refreshing cultural tourism and stroll experiences this year. In addition, the six integrated resorts will organize concerts, while the tourism sector and community organizations will hold different celebrations to manifest the dynamic of Macao’s “tourism +” and welcome the Spring Festival with residents and visitors. The activities are expected to draw more visitors to Macao for Chinese New Year vacations.

For the Macao Lunar New Year Celebrations 2023, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2023. Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2023 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”.