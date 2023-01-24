Macao welcomed over 70,000 visitors on the 2nd Day of Lunar New Year Float parade and fireworks display extend a joyful welcome to visitors tonight

MACAU, January 24 - Macao welcomed 71,678 visitors yesterday (23 January) on the 2nd day of Lunar New Year, the highest single-day record since the first outbreak of the pandemic. The figure includes 39,394 and 27,768 visitors from the Mainland and Hong Kong respectively. The kaleidoscope of wonderful festivities and all-rounded promotional campaign are drawing many visitors to Macao for the Chinese New Year holiday. The city is bustling with life while festive air permeates different districts.

Visitor arrivals trending upward in Chinese New Year with remarkable year-on-year surge

Since the new border measure exempted the requirement for COVID nucleic acid tests, MGTO has been forging ahead with its advance marketing scheme and different special travel offers to tap into a wider range of visitor source. Visitor arrivals have kept trending upward. During the Chinese New Year holiday, visitor flows keep rising at tourist attractions around the city. Over the three days from the Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 2nd day of Lunar New Year (21 – 23 January), Macao registered 154,273 visitor arrivals in total. Average daily visitor arrivals reached 51,424, a year-on-year surge of 216.9% compared with last Spring Festival Golden Week. The daily average of Hong Kong visitors marked the highest increase of 2,188.2%. The average daily visitor arrivals over the three days also surged by 309.4% in comparison with the average daily visitor figure of last December.

Smart application for visitor flows eases visitors’ trip experience

With the mounting visitor flows in Macao this Chinese New Year, MGTO encourages visitors to harness the “smart application for visitor flows” to check the forecast of visitor flows at over 109 tourist attractions in Macao on the website: https://poimonitor.macaotourism.gov.mo, for more relaxing trip experience in town. By accessing the Public Security Police Force’s “Real-Time Information Platform of Border Ports”: http://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/pspmonitor via mobile phone or computer, visitors can also check real-time border-crossing images at various ports of entry, hence choosing the suitable timing of arrival and departure.

Float parade and fireworks tonight

A series of fascinating Chinese New Year celebrations are staged in Macao. The major festivity “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” is grandly unveiled at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 p.m. tonight (24 January) on the 3rd day of Lunar New Year, followed by the first show of the Chinese New Year Fireworks Display above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9:45 p.m., poised to fuel the festive vibes towards a climax tonight.

More Chinese New Year festivities are livening up the city such as the new project “Strolling Through Almeida Ribeiro - Pilot Project for a Pedestrian Area”, activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, recreational and sports events for Chinese New Year as well as outdoor concerts, in addition to the celebrations held by the six integrated resorts, the tourism sector and community organizations. Visitors can experience the dynamic of “tourism +” to the full, which will be a boon for spending.

Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2023 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”. For the Macao Lunar New Year Celebrations 2023, please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2023.