District of Columbia Reports 4.7 Unemployment Rate in December

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December 2022, statistically unchanged from the November 2022 rate.



“DOES is invested in the District comeback plan and are committed to the process,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our focus remains on providing District residents and employers with resources, access and support in connecting talent to opportunities that lead to the life-long employment and economic stability.” The District’s preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 2,000 jobs, for a total of 775,100 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 2,600 jobs. The public sector increased by 600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents decreased by 2,300, from 359,200 in November 2022 to 356,900 in December 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 2,400 from 376,700 in November 2022 to 374,300 in December 2022. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.3 percentage points from 72.0 percent in November 2022 to 71.7 percent in December 2022.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 jobs or 8.33% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 100, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 3.92 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 600, after increasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 31,400 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 1.29 percent from a year ago.

Information sector remained the same, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 jobs or 1.02 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 26,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 800 jobs or 2.91 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 600 jobs, after an increase of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 176,100 jobs, jobs increased by 2,900 or 1.67 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 700 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,000 jobs, jobs increased by 4,200 or 3.45 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 600 jobs, after an increase of 1,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,400 jobs, jobs increased by 9,400 or 15.16 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 75,000 jobs, jobs increased by 3,700 or 5.19 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 2,300 over the month to 356,900. The civilian labor force decreased by 2,400 to 374,300.

One year ago, total employment was 360,800 and the civilian labor force was 384,300. The number of unemployed was 23,500, and the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.