Provocative Best-Selling Fragrances From Europe Are Now Also Available in the USA & Canada

The German discovered his passion for fragrances at the age of 22. Now his collection is one of the most sought-after fragrance collections in Europe. HATE ME LOVE ME® was Europe's best-selling vegan fragrance collection last year. Now also available in the USA. The bestselling gourmand fragrance from 2022 - Suicide Blonde Eau de Parfum from HATE ME LOVE ME®

Just in time for Valentine's Day, new European fragrances are available in the USA: They are already best-selling fragrances in Europe and are highly addictive.

I am grateful that we already have so many incredible HATE ME LOVE ME® customers in America. They understand our empowering statement of fragrances and wear them on their skin. I love that!” — Mike Arens, perfumer at HATE ME LOVE ME®

PARIS, FRANCE, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vienna- January 24th, 2023 - The European fragrance label HATE ME LOVE ME® from Vienna is one of the most exciting discoveries in the perfume world. This is due to the surprising Eau de Parfum creations of perfumer Mike Arens, which lead to unexpected emotions. The fragrances are seductive and create a new world of scents that excite the senses and express the most profound feelings—a scented universe of beauty, sophistication, and sex appeal. Apparent contradictions merge into captivating Eau de Parfum creations because the world only becomes exciting through its extremes: Fascinating as day and night. Contrasting like yin and yang. Sinful like Adam and Eve.Hate Me Love MeRebels With Surprising Compositions"Scents and perfumes have fascinated me since I was a child, but I also get bored very easily, so I like to combine notes like pepper, honey, ISO-E Super, and florals, which develop over time quite than you would expect," says Mike Arens, perfumer & co-founder of HATE ME LOVE MEFinally, selling in the US"We are thrilled to announce that our luxurious European perfumes are now available in the United States through our online shop. Indulge in our premium fragrance's rich scents and elegant Viennese designs, crafted with the highest quality ingredients from across Europe. Shop now and experience the seduction and sophistication of our perfumes on your skin", says Mike Arens.Vegan by Persuasion"Our customers are paying more and more attention to ingredients, and not only that - they are questioning the entire brand much more. In addition to wanting sustainable, resource-saving packaging, many demand transparency and specifically ask for fragrances free of toxins and animal ingredients. It is no longer enough for the perfume to smell good; it must also be environmentally friendly and socially responsible. As a young perfume start-up, we integrate these needs and can tell more about our fragrances and their origins through the targeted use of influencers," says Lukas Ebster, Co-Founder of HATE ME LOVE MEGourmand Women's Fragrances, Particularly in Demand"Sweet fragrances are more important to us now than ever because they can dispel anxiety even in crises. That's because cotton candy scents wrap us in a protective cocoon where we revel in carefree childhood memories. Men are also incredibly attracted to a woman wearing a pleasant gourmand perfume. Cultural imprinting plays a major role here. Germans and Austrians love the smell of vanilla cookies on their skin, while American men tend to go weak at the smell of cinnamon buns and apple pie. The motto is: "When you smell like dessert, men won't forget you," says Mike Arens.HATE ME LOVE MEKey Facts:2 fragrances for women: FEEL GOOD LIE & SUICIDE BLONDE 2 fragrances for men: URBAN LEGEND & GUILTY PLEASUREEau de Parfum100 ml/3.4 fl. oz. Glass bottle in Viennese TraditionVegan & Cruelty-Free producedMade in GermanyDistribution ONLINE-ONLY: hatemeloveme.comRetail price $ 105,99Shipping in the EU, Asia, Australia & USSUICIDE BLONDE, Edp 100 mlOlfactory family: GourmandTop note: Bitter OrangeHeart notes: White peonyBase notes: Tonka bean, Tahitian vanilla, heliotrope, cashmeranFEEL GOOD LIE Edp 100 mlOlfactory family: Floral, orientalTop notes: Pink pepper, red berriesHeart notes: French peach, lily, violetBase notes: Javanese patchouli, ambroxanGUILTY PLEASURE Edp 100 mlOlfactory family: Woody, citricTop notes: Pineapple, Bergamot, CardamomHeart notes: Egyptian jasmine, nutmeg, roseBase notes: Ambroxan, sandalwood, cedar, tonka beanURBAN LEGEND Edp 100 mlOlfactory family: Woody, orientalTop notes: Woody and oriental notes, mandarin and red appleHeart notes: Violet, leatherBase notes: Ambroxan, labdanum, vanilla