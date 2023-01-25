Provocative Best-Selling Fragrances From Europe Are Now Also Available in the USA & Canada
The German discovered his passion for fragrances at the age of 22. Now his collection is one of the most sought-after fragrance collections in Europe.
HATE ME LOVE ME® was Europe's best-selling vegan fragrance collection last year. Now also available in the USA.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, new European fragrances are available in the USA: They are already best-selling fragrances in Europe and are highly addictive.
Hate Me Love Me® Rebels With Surprising Compositions
“Scents and perfumes have fascinated me since I was a child, but I also get bored very easily, so I like to combine notes like pepper, honey, ISO-E Super, and florals, which develop over time quite than you would expect," says Mike Arens, perfumer & co-founder of HATE ME LOVE ME®.
Finally, selling in the US
"We are thrilled to announce that our luxurious European perfumes are now available in the United States through our online shop. Indulge in our premium fragrance's rich scents and elegant Viennese designs, crafted with the highest quality ingredients from across Europe. Shop now and experience the seduction and sophistication of our perfumes on your skin", says Mike Arens.
Vegan by Persuasion
"Our customers are paying more and more attention to ingredients, and not only that - they are questioning the entire brand much more. In addition to wanting sustainable, resource-saving packaging, many demand transparency and specifically ask for fragrances free of toxins and animal ingredients. It is no longer enough for the perfume to smell good; it must also be environmentally friendly and socially responsible. As a young perfume start-up, we integrate these needs and can tell more about our fragrances and their origins through the targeted use of influencers," says Lukas Ebster, Co-Founder of HATE ME LOVE ME®.
Gourmand Women’s Fragrances, Particularly in Demand
"Sweet fragrances are more important to us now than ever because they can dispel anxiety even in crises. That's because cotton candy scents wrap us in a protective cocoon where we revel in carefree childhood memories. Men are also incredibly attracted to a woman wearing a pleasant gourmand perfume. Cultural imprinting plays a major role here. Germans and Austrians love the smell of vanilla cookies on their skin, while American men tend to go weak at the smell of cinnamon buns and apple pie. The motto is: "When you smell like dessert, men won't forget you," says Mike Arens.
HATE ME LOVE ME® Key Facts:
2 fragrances for women: FEEL GOOD LIE & SUICIDE BLONDE
2 fragrances for men: URBAN LEGEND & GUILTY PLEASURE
Eau de Parfum
100 ml/3.4 fl. oz. Glass bottle in Viennese Tradition
Vegan & Cruelty-Free produced
Made in Germany
Distribution ONLINE-ONLY: hatemeloveme.com
Retail price $ 105,99
Shipping in the EU, Asia, Australia & US
SUICIDE BLONDE, Edp 100 ml
Olfactory family: Gourmand
Top note: Bitter Orange
Heart notes: White peony
Base notes: Tonka bean, Tahitian vanilla, heliotrope, cashmeran
FEEL GOOD LIE Edp 100 ml
Olfactory family: Floral, oriental
Top notes: Pink pepper, red berries
Heart notes: French peach, lily, violet
Base notes: Javanese patchouli, ambroxan
GUILTY PLEASURE Edp 100 ml
Olfactory family: Woody, citric
Top notes: Pineapple, Bergamot, Cardamom
Heart notes: Egyptian jasmine, nutmeg, rose
Base notes: Ambroxan, sandalwood, cedar, tonka bean
URBAN LEGEND Edp 100 ml
Olfactory family: Woody, oriental
Top notes: Woody and oriental notes, mandarin and red apple
Heart notes: Violet, leather
Base notes: Ambroxan, labdanum, vanilla
