Supervisors to seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals

The Board of Supervisors tomorrow will consider whether to order a report aimed at identifying solutions to the ongoing cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County, and whether to make a pointed request to the state's chief justice to meet with county officials to emphasize the deficit of judicial resources.

