The Board of Supervisors tomorrow will consider whether to order a report aimed at identifying solutions to the ongoing cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County, and whether to make a pointed request to the state's chief justice to meet with county officials to emphasize the deficit of judicial resources.
You just read:
Supervisors to seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.