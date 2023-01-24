Join us February 13th & 14th for Iowa EASY Air “How-To” webinars

Join us February 13th and 14th for three virtual training sessions on how to use DNR’s Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (Iowa EASY Air).

Please note that as of January 1, 2023, all air construction and Title V operating permit applications, permit rescissions, and start of construction or start of operation notices are required to be submitted electronically using Iowa EASY Air.

The virtual training sessions are as follows:

Session 1- How to access the system: February 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During this session, you will learn how to access the system and how to:

create a user account, select the type of user account, associate facilities with an account, and assign consultants and preparers.



Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZwvdu6hpzgqHddUhaGDIlIGBvcDin bnBknX.

Session 2- Construction Permit Applications : February 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In this session we will show you how to: access and navigate the system, complete and modify permit applications, amend sent back applications, withdraw construction permit applications, request a determination, use general permits, templates, or registrations, complete start-of-construction and operation forms, rescind a construction permit, and familiarize you with recent system enhancements.

: February 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In this session we will show you how to:

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZYqc- mrrj0oGNzZcRxSJxY8rQgx_lhX1f62 .

Session 3- Title V Operating Permit Applications: February 14th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This session is for Title V permit applicants. We will show you how to:

access and navigate the system, complete Title V initial and renewal applications, modify Title V permits, and amend sent-back applications.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZYpd-- hqDkoE90-m5vbot-bO3mg7rSQPr4Z.

There will be time for questions following each session. Whether you are new to Iowa EASY Air or are already familiar with this system but have questions, you can contact a Help Desk during weekday business hours for assistance. Email the Iowa EASY Air Help Desk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov.