Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,363 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Calvert County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCE FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday evening in Calvert County.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Explorer was traveling south from a commercial parking lot approaching the intersection of Steeple Chase Drive and Armory Road. The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign, accelerated into a slight left turn, struck a curb and light pole and entered a lower commercial parking lot. The Ford Explorer came to rest at a brick/concrete support pillar to a building.

The driver of the Ford, Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, needed to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to Calvert Health Medical Center, where he died. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and EMS/Fire personnel also responded to assist.

The Calvert County building inspector responded to the scene to investigate the structure and it was deemed safe. No other injuries were reported. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

 

###

 

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Calvert County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.