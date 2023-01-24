[Latest] Global Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.2 Billion by 2030 at a 17% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 2.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PARI GmbH, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Aerogen, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Health & Life Co.Ltd., Vectura Group Plc, HCmed Innovations Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, and others.

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market: Overview

Numerous vibrating mesh nebulizers are becoming more and more common among adult and pediatric patient groups as cutting-edge aerosol delivery equipment for respiratory therapy. They are employed at clinics, hospitals, and urgent care facilities. They are a significant technological achievement in recent years since they assist in delivering medications directly to patients’ airways by dissolving pharmaceuticals into tiny aerosol droplets.

Growth Factors

The crucial factor accelerating market growth is the rise in obese people worldwide at an increased risk of developing COPD. Other factors include:

Rising patient demand for low-power and high-efficiency nebulizers.

Rising demand for portable and high-performance.

Battery-operated nebulizer systems in the medical sector.

The massive rising popularity of healthcare devices.

Rising demand for high-quality healthcare products.

Widespread use of nebulizer devices.

Further expanding the vibrating mesh nebulizer market will be rising emerging markets with growing geriatric population bases, rising technological developments and modernization in the healthcare sector, and rising research and development efforts in the healthcare sector.

Vibrating mesh nebulizer market expansion would be further hampered throughout the projection period indicated above by factors such as increasing spraying technique, increasing availability of alternatives, and rising reduction in medication quantity during nebulization, among others.

Segmental Overview

The market for Vibrating Mesh nebulizers is segmented into therapeutic type and end-user. Due to favourable reimbursement rules and increased patient traffic, the hospitals & clinics segment had the most significant revenue share in 2021. The primary source of revenue for the overall healthcare sector comes from hospitals, which are a crucial component of it. This is because many businesses make significant financial and marketing strategies to promote their goods and services in hospitals.

Home healthcare devices have grown in acceptance and market share in recent years. The popularity of home healthcare devices is increasing due to product miniaturization and technological developments. In addition, the rising incidence of target diseases, the ageing population, and the desire to reduce healthcare spending are key factors driving the need for home healthcare equipment. Home healthcare is a reasonably priced substitute for pricey hospital visits, which is anticipated to spur industry expansion.

Compact nebulizers are readily available and perfect for use at home, and technological advancements in nebulizers that lessen their noise production and enhance their functionality are expanding their use in home healthcare.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer market forward?

What are the Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

Due to its highly older population, greater emphasis on preventative care, and government measures supporting technological advancements, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth over the projection period. The demand for these devices has been fueled by regional healthcare spending and patient awareness. Furthermore, foreign firms have been successfully drawn to this market by the region’s governments’ advantageous tax laws and low-cost manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the growth of the regional industry has been assisted by increased medical tourism in nations like India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 17% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players PARI GmbH, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Aerogen, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Health & Life Co.Ltd., Vectura Group Plc, HCmed Innovations Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, and Others Key Segment By Therapeutic Type (Active mesh nebulizers, Passive mesh nebulizers), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home Use), and by Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The competitive landscape for the vibrating mesh nebulizer market gives information about the competitor. The company’s financials, revenue generated, potential market, expenditures on R&D, new market approaches, global presence, production plants and facilities, production volume, company strengths and weaknesses, product release, product width, and breadth, as well as application dominance, are some of the details that are included. The information presented relates to the firms’ market focus on vibrating mesh nebulizers.

Some of the Prominent Players

PARI GmbH

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Aerogen

OMRON Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Health & Life Co., Ltd.

Vectura Group Plc

Hamed Innovations Co., Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Others

The global Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer market is segmented as follows:

By Therapeutic Type

Active mesh nebulizers

Passive mesh nebulizers

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Emergency Centers

Home Use

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

