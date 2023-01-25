Premier Truck Rental begins construction for Fort Wayne HQ Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), located on the southside of Fort Wayne, began construction on the $4.9 million expansion of its headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport.
PTR leaders plan to expand the existing headquarters to grow alongside its nationwide customer base. Expecting to add up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025, PTR will be expanding our current HQ to have 18,000 square feet of warehouse space, 6,000 square feet of additional office space, and new infrastructure to accommodate our growing fleet. Construction is expected to finish in late 2023.
Over 65+ new roles will span across all departments, like procurement, marketing, continuous improvement, and service. Check out all of our open positions at careers.rentptr.com/openings and apply online today.
Briner Building is serving as the builder of the project.
“Since the start of Premier Truck Rental, Briner has been fortunate enough to work alongside Rob Troxel, Adriene Horn, and the rest of the PTR family. We appreciate the continued relationship and look forward to another successful project with the Premier Truck Rental team,” says Bryan Harshbarger, Briner President.
“We couldn’t continue successfully growing at this pace without partners like Briner, who value a quality product and great working relationship,” says Rob Troxel, PTR CEO. “We’re looking forward to working with them on another successful expansion!”
Stay up to date on PTR’s expansion at https://rentptr.com/fort-wayne-expansion/.
About Premier Truck Rental:
Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project. Learn more at rentptr.com.
About Briner Building:
Briner Building, Inc. has built its 51-year reputation as a Design/Build General Contractor on strong customer relationships and full construction management services to ensure quality construction and on-time project completion. We have been awarded numerous “High Performance Builder” and “Million Dollar Builder" awards from Butler® Manufacturing Company for our excellence and performance in the Design/Build of Butler® Building Construction Systems. We also self-perform several construction services in-house including concrete construction, carpentry, and steel erection portions of the work.
