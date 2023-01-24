Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,309 in the last 365 days.

Hamilton Thorne Announces Passing of Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL) ("Hamilton Thorne" or the "Company"), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies ("ART") research, and cell biology markets, today announces the passing of Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Hamilton Thorne.

Diarmaid passed away on January 19 at age 82, at his lab in Beverly, MA, after a heart attack. He was a well-respected inventor, entrepreneur, amateur pilot, and physicist with an endless passion for research and innovation. During the 1980’s, Diarmaid and his wife Meg Spencer embarked on their mission of bringing new technologies to the animal breeding industry and developed their first CASA system, the HTM-Analyzer, in 1986.

Thanks to Diarmaid and Meg’s passion and dedication, Hamilton Thorne has since expanded into the fertility treatment industry and have created breakthrough products supporting in vitro fertilization (IVF) professionals worldwide.

Diarmaid’s brilliant inventions have forever impacted the ART industry and we mourn his loss along with the scientific community. We at Hamilton Thorne are eternally grateful for our time with him and the innovative knowledge he shared with the world.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, Tek-Event brands, and Microptic, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO Francesco Fragasso, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.  Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050 978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd
   
Glen Akselrod  
Bristol Investor Relations  
905-326-1888  
glen@bristolir.com  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Hamilton Thorne Announces Passing of Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.