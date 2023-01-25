Jali Medical and PROTXX Inc. Sponsor IEPRS Annual Conference 2023
PROTXX Clinic Platform to be demonstrated at The IEPRS Lab Crawl on January 27MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menlo Park, California based precision healthcare technology pioneer PROTXX and Waltham, Massachusetts based neuroscience technology provider Jali Medical are partnering to sponsor a session at the University of Central Florida Institute of Exercise Physiology and Rehabilitation Science (IEPRS) 3rd Annual Conference January 27-28, 2023. The companies will also present a live demonstration at the pre-conference IEPRS Lab Crawl event which will show how the PROTXX Clinic solution provides insight into the relative contributions of the body’s multiple physiological systems to balance impairments.
The IEPRS conference is in its third year and is themed “Stronger Together: Uniting the fields of exercise and rehabilitation science”. In alignment with the theme, the conference will feature presentations from physical therapy and exercise researchers from several leading universities as well as Dr. Joseph Myers, Director of Baseball Performance Science for the Tampa Rays. There will also be student presentations and networking opportunities between students, researchers, and professional practitioners.
“We are thankful for the generous support of our sponsors that enables us to continue to grow our annual conference,” said Dr. Matt Stock, Director of IEPRS. “We are excited to showcase novel technologies that have the ability to collect new types of data and change the way we understand our patients as part of our Lab Crawl event,” he continued.
Ali Jalinous, Operations Director of Jali Medical commented, “We recognize how valuable an industry event such as the IEPRS annual conference is to further the exchange of knowledge, technology, and ideas among both researchers and practitioners. Together with PROTXX as our co-sponsors, we look forward to sharing information on the latest in medical technologies while helping expand the reach of the conference.”
PROTXX CEO and Founder, John Ralston, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to present the PROTXX Clinic solution with Jali Medical at IEPRS 2023 and demonstrate the power of quantifiable phybrata data in support of both active monitoring of and further research into digital biomarkers associated with complex neurological conditions.”
About PROTXX, Inc. (https://protxx.com/)
PROTXX innovations in wearable sensors, machine learning, and remote patient care transform the lives of tens of millions of people with complex neurophysiological medical conditions that can result from injuries, disease, and aging. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company is led by an accomplished team of IoT device and data platform engineers, clinical neurology researchers and practitioners, and digital healthcare business professionals, and is supported by a well-established network of R&D, manufacturing, clinical pilot, and business development partners in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.
About Jali Medical (https://www.jalimedical.com)
Established in 1991 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Jali Medical identifies leading neuroscience technologies and makes them available to researchers nationally, including providing equipment and scientific support. Our extensive knowledge comes from our years of experience and collaborations with our partners and clients. We help our customers to determine what equipment they need, answer scientific and regulatory questions, and provide continued onsite support for their research or clinical applications. Our devices have been used in hundreds of seminal research studies and are the equipment of choice for premier clinical institutions.
Media inquiries:
John Ralston, CEO, PROTXX Inc.
email: john.ralston@protxx.com
Ali Jalinous, Operations Director, Jali Medical
Email: ajalinous@jalimedical.com
John Ralston
PROTXX, Inc.
