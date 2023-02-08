NPR 'Innovation Hub' Host, Kara Miller, will Deliver the Keynote at the 2023 IP Awareness Summit, May 2nd in Boston
Nationally recognized "The Big Idea" columnist says IP rights are a driving force for innovation and creative expression that need to be better understood.
Few people understand how to protect their ideas, and that's particularly true when it comes to those with fewer resources. Bridging that divide empowers both individuals and businesses”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kara Miller, Executive Editor and Host of the “Innovation Hub” on National Public Radio for ten years, and Boston Globe "The Big Idea" columnist, will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Intellectual Property Awareness Summit in Boston on May 2nd.
Kara has worked across radio, TV, and print for the past 15 years. From 2011 to 2021, she hosted and served as the executive editor of the public radio program, "Innovation Hub," which she launched. The program aired on more than 100 stations. It spotlighted compelling thinkers and received the 2021 Clarion Award for Radio Talk or Interview Program.
"Innovation Hub" features today's most creative thinkers - from authors to researchers to business leaders. It explores new avenues in areas such as science, medicine, education, technology, the environment.
“The Big Idea,” her Globe column, examines game-changing ideas in everything from traffic to dating to housing. Kara has moderated events hosted events for The International Women's Forum, PBS Digital Media for STEM, Harvard Medical School, and The Museum of Science Boston. In 2015 and 2016, she ran and hosted a live series for Google and MIT, interviewing experts about thorny problems. She also has hosted a podcast for Khosla Ventures, "Instigators of Change." Kara holds a Ph.D. from Tufts and a B.A. from Yale.
The expanded IPAS 2023 will bring together thought-leaders from around the globe, all with a common goal: to better understand and convey the impact of patents, copyrights and trade secrets on innovation, business and society. IPAS 2023 is brought to you by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding and the Center for Research Innovation at Northeastern University.
This year’s theme is “Bridges, Not Barricades.” An early-bird discount is still available. Tap here to register. Those unable to travel may be able to attend virtually. Contact CIPU at explore@understandingip.org for more information.
"Few people understand how to protect their ideas, and that's particularly true when it comes to those with fewer resources," says Kara Miller founding NPR 'Innovation Hub' host and Boston Globe columnist. “Bridging that divide empowers both individuals and businesses."
Panels will include: The Innovation Race: IP and global leadership, China and beyond; Educating future leaders about the relevance of IP:What they need to know; and IP Awareness Survey: What 1,000 Americans believe about IP rights.
Speakers and panelists include IP thought-leaders from: IBM, MIT Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, MassBio, Mass General Brigham, Kellogg School of Management, Center for Research Innovation at Northeastern University, Cornell Entrepreneur of the Year, Forbes' innovation and women columnist, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (former Director), USPTO’s Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC), National Public Radio, the Boston Globe, Smithsonian Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation History, Northwestern University’s Segal Design Institute, IP Watchdog, the Lemelson-MIT Young Inventor Education Program and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
Join a select group of people who care about the future of innovation and creative expression, and want to assure their future. To view the agenda, speakers, and their bios, visit www.ipawarenesssummit.com. Space is limited. Register today at the link above.
