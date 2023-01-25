Certrec Manages Production of NuScale’s Groundbreaking Reactor’s Standard Design Approval Application
Certrec’s digitization solutions streamlined the process for NuScale’s small modular reactor design, saving time and money.
NuScale (NYSE:SMR)
Certrec provided exceptional support during the development of our SDA application. This invaluable assistance helped us to meet our schedule with a high-quality result.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, NuScale Power (NuScale) submitted a second Standard Design Approval (SDA) application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for its updated small modular reactor (SMR) design. NuScale’s SMR remains the only design to be certified by the NRC. Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, supported NuScale’s application process for their leading-edge SMR design.
— Karin Feldman, NuScale Power
Certrec digitized and expedited NuScale’s SDA application process through Taktix®, Certrec’s SaaS workflow solution. Taktix® eliminated the frustration of managing physical paperwork while keeping documentation protected and organized. The time-saving benefits of Taktix® enabled NuScale’s team to focus on the development of the technical content. Certrec also provided technical editing and document processing services to manage and control the electronic processing of the SDA.
Karin Feldman, Interim Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nuclear Officer, NuScale Power, stated, “Certrec provided exceptional support during the development of our SDA application. This invaluable assistance helped us to meet our schedule with a high-quality result."
Certrec has been a key partner of the NuScale licensing team since 2012, supporting multiple applications with Taktix, including technical editing, document processing, and more. Previously, Certrec supported NuScale’s first Design Certification Application, along with requests for additional information and international submissions.
NuScale’s achievement is a significant milestone in commercializing their SMR technology. SMRs produce safe, reliable, carbon-free, and cost-competitive energy. According to the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, SMRs offer many advantages, such as smaller physical footprints, reduced capital investment, the ability to be sited in locations not possible for larger nuclear plants, and provisions for incremental power additions.
Certrec is pleased to be a part of NuScale’s success and will provide ongoing technical expertise to the company throughout the licensing and approval process.
For information on how Taktix’s customizable workflow can increase your efficiency, security, and reliability, click here.
Click here to learn how Certrec can take care of your nuclear licensing and compliance needs.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s SaaS applications and consulting expertise have helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks.
Certrec’s engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
For press and media inquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.
Brandon Walker
Certrec
+1 817-504-9791
email us here