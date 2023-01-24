Catch-and-keep trout season begins Feb. 1 at two St. Joseph lakes

Body

St. Joseph, Mo. – Rainbow trout stocked in urban lakes by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provide a winter fishing opportunity, and starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, anglers can keep trout from two St. Joseph lakes. MDC stocked trout last autumn in Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond. Anglers could fish for them on a catch-and-release basis. But starting Feb. 1, anglers with the proper permits can keep up to four trout.

MDC’s urban winter trout program provides anglers a chance to enjoy catching a hard-fighting fish close to home. Starting Feb. 1, anglers may use scented lures and natural baits as well as unscented artificial lures to catch trout.

MDC stocked trout in Krug Park in partnership with the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities Department. The trout in Everyday Pond were stocked in partnership with Missouri Western State University. The pan-sized trout are raised at MDC’s Bennett Spring and Chesapeake fish hatcheries.

Anglers are reminded that fishing for warm-water species such as catfish and bluegill is on a catch-and-release basis year-round at Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond. But trout may be kept after Feb. 1. Anglers should always review the signage at waters where they are fishing for specific regulations.

All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a Missouri fishing permit. Anglers who wish to keep trout must also have a valid Missouri Trout Permit.

For information about winter trout fishing at Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond, call MDC’s St. Joseph office at 816-271-3100.

For more information on winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.