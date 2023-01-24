ClostraBio Announces Breakthrough Publication Describing Targeted Delivery of Metabolite to Gastrointestinal Tract via Oral Nanoparticles; Appoints CEO

ClostraBio, a biotech company focused on developing novel therapeutic solutions for diseases of the gut, is excited to announce a major breakthrough in targeted metabolite delivery to transform intestinal health. This first-in-class, oral, targeted metabolite delivery platform enables butyrate to achieve its maximum therapeutic potential with an initial focus on helping patients who struggle with gastrointestinal issues like mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and food allergies.

This groundbreaking development of an oral nanoparticle platform has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of gut-related diseases and marks a significant step forward in the field of gastrointestinal health (source: University of Chicago release). Until now, oral delivery of sodium butyrate had been a challenge due to not only its foul odor and taste, but because it metabolized too rapidly to maintain a pharmacologic effect in the small intestine and colon, the areas of the gut where it has a therapeutic effect.

"We have created an innovative way to use polymeric nanoparticles to address delivery of butyrate to the lower gut to help patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and food allergy," said ClostraBio founder, Dr. Cathryn Nagler. "This new therapeutic has the potential to help patients by restoring normal barrier protective function over time."

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, ClostraBio's founders, Dr. Cathryn Nagler, Dr. Jeffrey Hubbell, and co-authors demonstrated that the use of polymeric nanoscale micelles can effectively restore intestinal homeostasis in mouse models of colitis and peanut allergy. Butyrate was selected for its ability to alleviate inflammatory diseases of the gut through multiple mechanisms. ClostraBio co-founder, Dr. Jeffrey Hubbell said, "In today's options for gastrointestinal issues, targeted drug delivery has become key in pharmaceutical product development. Innovative, sustained-release technologies allow for increased performance of new and existing compounds."

In addition to this exciting news, ClostraBio is pleased to announce a key addition to its management team with the appointment of CEO, Ritu Shah, Managing Director at Portal Innovations and taking on leadership roles at Portal's portfolio companies.

"I'm honored to serve as the CEO at ClostraBio. The science and technology behind their metabolite delivery platform, along with Dr. Nagler and Dr. Hubbell's long-term vision is what attracted me to the company," said Shah. "After the successful delivery of the drug in mice as featured in Nature Biomedical Engineering, I'm excited to execute a go-to-market plan to help bring visibility of ClostraBio to the marketplace where more than 33 million Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and food allergies."

Shah joins ClostraBio with over two decades of experience in multiple leadership roles in drug development for pharma and biotech. She was recently Chief Operating Officer at Pyxis Oncology. To date, Shah helped take Pyxis public, while also completing mergers and acquisitions with four biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

"At ClostraBio, our novel delivery platform is designed to transform the treatment of lower gut disease —starting with ulcerative colitis," finished Shah.

About ClostraBio

ClostraBio is a late-preclinical stage biopharma company focused on targeted metabolite delivery to transform intestinal health in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and food allergy. Founded on seminal science originating from Dr. Cathryn Nagler's and Dr. Jeffrey Hubbell's labs at the University of Chicago, the company is developing a novel nanoparticle platform that enables oral delivery of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) to targeted locations in the gastrointestinal tract. For more information about the company, please visit: http://clostrabio.com

