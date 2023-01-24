The DRIPBaR Launches Newest Franchise in Grimes, IA on February 6th, 2023!

The DRIPBaR is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Grimes, IA on February 6th, 2023!

GRIMES, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DRIPBaR Touches Down in Grimes on February 6th, 2023

February 2023: The DRIPBaR is excited to announce the opening of The DRIPBaR Grimes on February 6th, 2023. The franchise has approximately 600+ additional locations in the pipeline.

Owned and operated by Chelsea Gavin, The DRIPBaR Grimes is the newest location for the growing DRIPBaR franchise, which offers state-of-the-art IV Vitamin Therapy services.

Ms. Gavin decided to branch into the wellness sector when her sister, who is a nurse, presented her with the idea. She was immediately excited about the concept, noting that she had always been passionate about health, fitness, and alternative medicine. She is thrilled to bring such cutting-edge wellness options to the community of Grimes, as well as the surrounding areas of Polk City, Ankeny, West Des Moines, Altoona, and Waukee.

Customers will have a variety of IV Lifestyle and IV Health Support Drips to choose from. All of these services are designed to help customers look and feel their very best, whether they are looking for a quick boost or a more long-term wellness solution. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, can choose one of six IM Quick Shots that give the body an immediate boost.

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Grimes is offering 50% off any IV drip as well as a FREE B12 Quick Shot on your first visit when you book before opening day. Appointments can be booked here!

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.

Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise hopes to shorten the gap between concierge and treatment-based medicine.

The DRIPBaR already has more than 600 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states, with over 40 currently open and operating. For more information, visit http://www.thedripbar.com.

The DRIPBaR Grimes

1890 SE Destination Dr., Unit #100

Grimes, IA 50111

515-985-0633

Grimes194@thedripbar.com

Media Contact

Chelsea Gavin, The DRIPBaR Grimes, 1 3198045536, chelsea.gavin@thedripbar.com

SOURCE The DRIPBaR Grimes