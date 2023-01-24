CSL Among Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2023

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - For the second consecutive year, The CSL Group ("CSL") is delighted to have been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People.

The award recognizes CSL's progressive workplace programs that promote the professional development and growth of young people who are just getting started in their careers.

"Taking chances on young people is part of the culture at CSL," says Stéphanie Aubourg, Chief Human Resources Officer. "In an evolving and increasingly complex industry like marine transportation, their high-tech skills and fresh ideas are what we need to drive our company and industry forward."

Every year, ship cadets and office interns make up approximately 10% of CSL's workforce, and many are hired as permanent employees after their studies. The paid internships expose young people to fulfilling maritime careers, both on ships and at shore, and to CSL's values where their safety and well-being come first, and where sustainable business practices are the standard.

Once hired, young CSL employees develop individual development plans and have access to training, self-development, online learning and tuition reimbursement. A shore-based career enrichment program also prepares young people with high potential for management positions by equipping them with the tools they need to become effective leaders.

"We are very proud of our diverse and multi-generational workforce, where younger and older employees alike have a lot to contribute and learn from each other," says Aubourg. "As the marine industry continues to go through fundamental change, our youngest employees are bringing new ideas to the table and helping us shape the future of CSL."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People recognize employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people. Evaluation criteria include attraction and retention programs, mentorship and training programs and career management programs.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.