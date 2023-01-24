Fairbanks Morse Defense Awarded Sole-Source Service Contract for LCS Freedom-Class Vessels

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) requirements contract by the U.S. Navy. The agreement makes FMD the sole source for engineering and technical support of the main propulsion diesel engines on the Navy's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program.

FMD will provide global maintenance and repair services and OEM parts to improve engine performance and increase operational availability. Additionally, the defense contractor's Factory-Certified technicians will conduct essential training so that Navy sailors are also equipped to support emergent repair needs for these critical pieces of equipment.

"Supporting our nation's fleets requires a finely tuned balance of service and speed of delivery. This is something that Fairbanks Morse Defense has mastered over more than a century of configuring the delivery of every customer engagement," said FMD CEO George Whittier. "We manufactured and delivered the main propulsion diesel engines for the LCS Freedom-class vessels, and no one else knows these engines better than our service team. We stand ready to provide the essential services that ensure our fleet is always mission-ready."

The U.S. Navy has turned to FMD for a full array of marine technologies and ship service systems for nearly 100 years. Approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships with a medium-speed power application are powered by Fairbanks Morse Defense.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

