aeSolutions Announces Appointment of Ken Whittle as Senior Director for Process Safety

Industry Veteran to Lead Division Dedicated to Providing Top Tier Process Safety and Risk Management Solutions

aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company, today announced the appointment of Ken Whittle to the position of senior director for Process Safety. Whittle will lead the company's Process Safety business in value creation and business growth and will report directly to the company's president.

"Ken comes to us as a past client of aeSolutions with a strong track record of more than 30 years of process safety experience in an operating chemical company," said Ken O'Malley, president of aeSolutions. "I am very excited for the impact Ken's experience and passion for process safety will have on our business and in expanding our ability to better serve our clients."

As senior director, Whittle will have top, overall accountability for the performance of the company's process safety business and will be a member of the company's senior leadership team. He will work directly with the company's Plant Protection Systems business leader to guide clients in protecting their employees, their communities, and the environment. Whittle's 30-plus years of leadership roles in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S)/operations comprise experience with mechanical integrity, maintenance excellence, mergers and acquisitions, and leadership coaching and mentoring. Additionally, he has held increasingly senior and complex roles at the corporate and business levels, at both large and small upstream and downstream petrochemical facilities.

"As a past client, I was already well aware of aeSolutions and its capabilities," said Whittle. "I am excited to bring my process safety and chemical manufacturing experience to a firm so committed to process safety and critical safety systems."

About aeSolutions

In business since 1998, aeSolutions is a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services. They specialize in helping industrial clients achieve their risk management and operational excellence goals through expertise in process safety, combustion control and safeguarding, safety instrumented systems, control system design and integration, alarm management, and related operations and integrity management systems. For more information, visit www.aesolutions.com.

