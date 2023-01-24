Global Open Source Intelligence Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Source Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global open source intelligence market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 28.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.84% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) is the process of identifying, gathering, processing, analyzing, and reporting data from publicly available sources. It comprises all the offline or online information that is publicly available, whether free of cost, purchasable, or obtainable by request.

It is used to discover publicly available assets of organizations for testing a computer system, network, and cybersecurity of web applications and securing the data. It is also employed to optimize operations security (OPSEC) and reveal critical information or sensitive data. In addition, it is highly cost-effective and offers a greater return on investment (ROI) compared to traditional information collecting tools.

At present, the growing demand for data gathering from publicly available sources to gain crucial business insights represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the utilization of OSINT in organizations to understand various strategies adopted by rival firms and take countermeasures across the globe.

This, along with the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of OSINT, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for OSINT in cyber intelligence to track the digital footprints of criminals for reducing terrorism and cyber threats is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing number of cyber attacks to steal and copy sensitive data across the globe is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, rapid advancements in big data processing and data analytics to extract useful information for supporting and providing decisions to businesses are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Additionally, the growing employment of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military and defense sector is offering a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cellebrite (Sun Corporation), Dassault Systemes, Expert.AI, Hensoldt AG, Hyland Software Inc., IPS S.p.A., Maltego Technologies GmbH, OffSec Services Limited, Palantir Technologies Inc., Recorded Future Inc. and Thales Group.

