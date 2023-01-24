Palms Casino Resort Introduces Mobile Food and Beverage Ordering Powered by Runtriz

Runtriz streamlines the guest experience at Palms Casino Resort by implementing an all-in-one mobile F&B ordering solution

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) January 24, 2023

Palms Casino Resort, the iconic hotel and casino located in Las Vegas, has selected Runtriz, a Radius Networks company and the leading provider of contactless mobile guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry, to power their mobile food and beverage ordering platform. When Palms reopened under San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality in 2022, providing the ultimate guest experience was high on their list of priorities. Runtriz has helped deliver that seamless experience for guests when it comes to in-room dining.

Utilizing custom QR codes placed throughout the property, guests can access menus specifically designed for in-room dining from a range of on-site restaurants. With the flexibility of mobile ordering, a guest can place an order while en route to their room and at any time of day. The web-based app specifically created for Palms is easily accessible on any mobile device (laptop, tablet, phone) via QR code or URL. One of the key benefits of the Runtriz Solution is communication - guests can track all orders placed via the app on their mobile device and even request status updates via email or text message.

"We are excited to leverage Runtriz to provide a frictionless way for Palms Casino Resort guests to order food and beverage and have it delivered right to their door," says Greg Van Stone, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Palms Casino Resort. "We are seeing an immediate lift in guest satisfaction, as the Runtriz interface is easy to navigate and provides a white-glove, personalized dining experience, right in the privacy of their room."

Another important goal for Palms was to optimize operational efficiency; the Palms team sought to acquire a significant amount of data to inform future decision-making processes. Runtriz offered the tools necessary to gather and track relevant information, enabling Palms to identify trends and implement strategic changes. These modifications not only improved the guest experience but also positively impacted their bottom line.

"We are proud to work with the innovative team at Palms Casino Resort as they reshape their digital experience," says Alonso Vargas, SVP of Product at Radius Networks. "New technology to better service guests is a huge priority right now in the hospitality industry, and some venues are adapting quicker than others. Palms Casino Resort is investing in technology that will catapult them ahead of the competition and we are excited to be a part of their digital transformation."

About Runtriz and Radius Networks

Runtriz is the leading provider of contactless mobile guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry. Runtriz creates apps that connect the hospitality industry with their guests via solutions such as mobile F&B ordering, guest service requests, event scheduling, messaging, guest feedback, ID verification, contactless mobile check-in, mobile key, and in-room controls. Runtriz is a part of Radius Networks, the company that also powers the Flybuy Platform, which is a customer experience platform that helps businesses generate repeat customers with a comprehensive, turnkey, location-based system that is currently live in over 50 countries.

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theaters 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority ("SMGHA") an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information visit http://www.palms.com/ or the Palms Press Room. Follow Palms on social media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority is a governmental instrumentality of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe, created for the purpose of independently carrying out the investment in, and ownership and management of, gaming and hospitality businesses outside of the San Manuel Reservation.

