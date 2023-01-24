Dorsey Adds Talent to New Boise Office

M&A Partner Steve Hardesty joins firm's 21st location

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP continues to expand its presence in Boise with the addition of Steve Hardesty, a Partner in the firm's corporate and M&A practice.

Steve is a veteran attorney in the Boise market with more than 35 years of experience across a wide spectrum of corporate transactional work, including private equity, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. He will be joining Boise colleagues – Nick Taylor, Office Head, and Richard Hall, leading mining partner – who established the Dorsey & Whitney Boise office on January 11, 2023. Steve comes to Dorsey from Perkins Coie's Boise office.

"Continuing to add leading legal talent to Dorsey's new Boise office is a top priority," said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey. "We are pleased to add Steve Hardesty to our team in Boise and to continue our growth in the Mountain West region."

Steve represents private equity and venture capital funds and their portfolio companies in a full range of mergers, acquisitions, financings, growth transactions, and general corporate matters. He also represents emerging growth companies and specialty finance lenders on a national basis, including corporate aircraft finance and commercial real estate finance. Steve has many accolades from Chambers, Best Lawyers, and others, including being named "Mergers and Acquisitions Law Lawyer of the Year" in Boise by Best Lawyers in 2021 and 2023.

"I am thrilled to join Dorsey & Whitney," noted Steve Hardesty. "No other firm in Boise can offer the same bench, depth of knowledge, and footprint as Dorsey. I look forward to joining Nick and Richard, serving our clients from the Dorsey platform, and further supporting Dorsey's extraordinary client base."

