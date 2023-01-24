Former UNC Vice Chancellor and Veteran Investment Management Leader David Routh Joins New Republic Partners to Focus on Firm Strategy and Expansion

David S. Routh is joining New Republic Partners as a managing director and member of the firm's executive committee and board of directors. Routh will work with senior leadership to evaluate strategic acquisitions and grow the firm's network of clients and team talent. He will also advise clients on philanthropic planning and gift strategies. Routh brings decades of experience in advising high-net-worth families, endowments and foundations.

"I'm pleased to welcome David as a member of our firm. He brings extensive experience and expertise in investment management and wealth advisory solutions from his decades-long career working with high-net-worth families and institutions," said Tom Hoops, chief executive officer of New Republic Partners. "David understands the drivers of success in this market, and he has a keen appreciation for the need for customization and alignment of investment solutions with client priorities."

Routh retired in 2022 as vice chancellor for development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his time there, he led the highly acclaimed "Campaign for Carolina," which attracted over $5 billion in funding for the university. Much of the campaign's success was attributed to Routh's leadership by key stakeholders inside and outside the university.

Prior to his time at UNC, Routh held senior positions at U.S. Trust in New York as well as North Carolina Trust and Bank of America. He led the high-net-worth/ultra-high-net-worth team serving individual, family office and not-for-profit clients in North Carolina and the Southeast region. He had oversight of the national institutional relationship teams serving endowment and foundation clients and was a managing director of the charitable services group based in New York serving large colleges, universities and community foundations.

Earlier in his career, Routh spent 11 years as the president and CEO of Potpourri Design, a Greensboro design and distribution company. He began work as a commercial banker at NCNB in Charlotte.

"I'm looking forward to working with this team of veteran investment and wealth advisory professionals," said Routh. "The focus of the firm is about helping individuals and families as well as endowments and foundations achieve current, future and legacy goals."

David has always been active in not-for-profit board leadership. He currently serves on the boards of the Eshelman Institute for Innovation, the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Fund and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. He chairs the board of the Advancement Leadership Lab, a leadership development program for select large public universities.

New Republic Partners is an innovative investment management and wealth advisory firm offering clients the expertise, resources and scale of an experienced family office. Clients benefit from access to elite wealth strategies and investment opportunities usually reserved for large institutional investors. The firm offers bespoke asset-class-specific fund offerings, customized portfolios, complex planning, family office services, and the expertise and experience of a successful and seasoned investment management, wealth advisory, and portfolio management team.

New Republic Partners was founded by a group of experienced financial executives and two prominent family offices, including the Belk-Pilon and Springs-Close-Bowles family interests. The firm has achieved notable success, attracting clients throughout the Southeast and nation with an innovative platform for ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals as well as endowments and foundations.

