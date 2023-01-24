Submit Release
PMR Law Adds Seasoned Attorney Jeremy Newell to Houston Team

Addition enhances personal injury and litigation practices

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is pleased to announce that Jeremy Newell has joined the Houston-based law firm as a senior supervising attorney specializing in complex litigation and personal injury cases.

Mr. Newell brings nearly 25 years of experience representing victims and families in cases involving products liability, workplace injuries, automobile accidents, fires and explosions involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death.

"We are confident that Jeremy's experience will be an invaluable asset to our team of skilled lawyers," said managing partner Raj Mahadass. "His expertise will enhance internal support for our cases, and we are very excited to have him in our corner."

Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Newell is a fierce advocate and has obtained several multimillion-dollar verdicts on behalf of his clients, including a $20 million products liability case that was named one of the Top 100 Verdicts by the National Law Journal.

"I am thrilled to join a team of established attorneys with a reputation for securing justice on behalf of those who have been wronged," said Mr. Newell. "I look forwarding to offering support where I can and pursuing favorable results for my clients and the firm."

An advocate in and out of the courtroom, Mr. Newell is a member of the American Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and other industry organizations. Mr. Newell graduated cum laude from Texas A&M University in 1995. He earned his law degree at the University of Houston Law Center in 1999, where he was named to the Houston Journal of International Law.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP or PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit: www.pmrlaw.com

Media Contact:
Alyssa Woulfe 
800-559-4534 
alyssa@androvett.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmr-law-adds-seasoned-attorney-jeremy-newell-to-houston-team-301729430.html

SOURCE PMR Law

