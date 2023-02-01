Submit Release
Miss Kristin At Big Fuss Records Set To Release Next Single "Nothing You Can't Do" Worldwide February 17 2023

We need to remember that anything is possible when we believe.”
— Miss Kristin
CAREFREE , ARIZONA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Fuss Records is set to release Miss Kristin’s recent single, "Nothing You Can't Do" worldwide. The music will be available at Big Fuss Records and on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major digital music platforms February 17th, 2023.

"Nothing You Can't Do" is an inspirational rock music release, where Kristin composes, creates and performs instruments while handling all productions. The song is an empowering anthem of self-assurance that encourages listeners to let go of negative self-talk, fear and doubt and instead, focus on inner strength and ability.

"Nothing You Can't Do" sings a message that anything is possible when you believe.

Kristin's sound bridges the gap between pop and rock imparting a style that's all her own. The artist/composer has received positive feedback on the single via the initial video release at the Big Fuss Records YouTube channel.

Miss Kristin is known for composing and producing catchy melodies with lyrical hooks sung in her signature soulful voice. The lyrics are thoughtful and engaging. Kristin has a purpose for her musical efforts that go beyond fame and fortune. As an overcomer herself, she has a desire to help other people to have a meaningful experience and overcome defeat, in a world of trouble and insecurity. Kristin states, “We all go through circumstances and situations where we feel tried and tested. And even though we are pressed on every side and our freedom at times appears in jeopardy, there is a higher purpose and power at work." Kristin goes on to say, "We need to remember that anything is possible when we believe.”

"Nothing You Can't Do" sings of possibilities that are endless. With a lyric that asks, "Do you want to be the President? Or fly in the sky? Sail through the seas? Anything is possible when you believe." The song is an energetic encouragement to every listener. The music is fresh, hopeful and timely.

Learn more by visiting www.bigfussrecords.com

Maggie Manor
Big Fuss Records
+1 480-509-9278
Nothing You Can't Do - Miss Kristin

