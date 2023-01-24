Milo’s Tea Company establishing its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Milo's Tea Company (Milo’s), a leading beverage company, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs.

Founded in 1946, Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company that provides a variety of flavored teas and beverages to customers across the nation. The company offers a portfolio of high-quality, natural ingredient beverages including sweet tea, unsweet tea and lemonade. Milo’s is a leading refrigerated tea brand and one of the fastest growing lemonade brands in America.

Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore, the initial design of Milo's Spartanburg County operations includes a new 110,000-square-foot plant, which will accommodate brewing and bottling operations for ready-to-drink beverages. The Spartanburg County facility will be the company’s fourth plant in the United States.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Milo's team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

“South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners. South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”-Milo’s Tea Company Chief Executive Officer Tricia Wallwork

“South Carolina’s strong economy continues to attract leading businesses such as Milo’s Tea Company. Their decision to invest in South Carolina will significantly strengthen our beverage industry, and the new jobs will greatly enhance the Spartanburg County community and the state as a whole.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s incredible workforce and business-friendly climate provide the perfect ingredients for Milo's Tea Company's new operations. We welcome this family-owned company to Spartanburg County and look forward to the success they will brew in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Every time a popular, established brand brings operations to Spartanburg County, it grows our presence in the region and the country, and just goes to further prove how good a place Spartanburg County is to do business. We are excited to welcome Milo’s to Spartanburg County and eager to have some of the first tea brewed at their facility.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

