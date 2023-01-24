TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 711 Closed in Fayette County Due to Crash

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Route 711 is currently closed between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road in Connellsville Township, Fayette County due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.

Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov; Toni Hartley, 724-425-3018 or tohartley@pa.gov

# # #

