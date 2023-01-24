Global Carbon Steel Market Size & Share to Surpass $1092.3 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Carbon Steel Market is valued at USD 904.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1092.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Carbon Steel market growth over the forecast period. Increased manufacturing of automobiles, increased use of Carbon Steel in constructing pipes and tubes for infrastructure, and increased use of Carbon Steel across various end-user sectors contribute to the market's expansion.

We forecast that sales of the low-Carbon Steel category in the Carbon Steel market will account for more than 27% of total sales by 2028. It is also known as mild steel and may be formed into various shapes, including flat sheets and structural beams. It has many useful qualities, including ductility, machinability, and the capacity for cold forming. In comparison to its competitors, it is inexpensive.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/carbonsteel-market-1975/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increasing Scope Of Repair And Rehabilitation From Existing Structures to Drive Market Growth

A significant portion of the total statistics is anticipated to come from repair and rehabilitation, with a sizable portion of demand coming from Carbon Steel materials. To meet the rising demand and reduce emissions for longer-term sustainability, various producers will concentrate on recycling Carbon Steel in the next years.

Growing Construction Activities to Drive the Market Growth

Low Carbon Steel is a preferred material in construction because it has good cutting and soldering capabilities and benefits like no folding fractures, suppleness, flexibility, softness, and durability in disasters like seismic. The main advantage of Carbon Steel in disaster situations is that it is strong enough to keep the structure from crumbling and preserve its occupants.

Top Players in the Global Carbon Steel Market

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

HBIS Group (China)

AK Steel Corporation (US)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan)

POSCO (South Korea)

NLMK (Russia)

Evraz PLC (UK)

United States Steel (US)



For Additional Information on Carbon Steel Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Carbon Steel Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Carbon Steel industry is growing infrastructure development. Increased expansion, increased product use in tunnels, framework metals, gateways, gates, and other applicability, increased demand for organic polymers, and increased uses in the aerospace and other end-use sectors are some of the crucial and significant factors.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Carbon Steel industry is the increasing role of the non-residential sector. Government spending to replace failing infrastructure, including bridges, buildings, and other mass transit, is anticipated to fuel growth in the non-residential sector.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/carbonsteel-market-1975/0

Recent Developments in the Global Carbon Steel Market

JFE Steel Corporation - JSW Steel India Pvt Ltd., a joint venture company between Japan's JFE Steel Corporation and Indian steelmaker Jindal Saw Limited, has launched a 0.35mm-thick low-alloy mild steel plate for automobiles under the brand name "Super Alloy." This product offers reduced weight while maintaining strength properties comparable to conventional high-alloy steels.



Top Report Findings

Based on Type, most of the Carbon Steel market's revenue is controlled by the low-Carbon Steel category. The most popular type of Carbon Steel is low-Carbon Steel. The calorific value of these steels is typically less than 0.25 weight percent. Since high temperatures cannot harden them, cold work is typically used. Low-Carbon Steels are frequently utilized in food cans, steel, tubes, automobile body parts, and construction and bridge parts.

Based on Applications, most of the Carbon Steel market's revenue is controlled by the shipbuilder's category. Steel is used in shipbuilding because of its structural qualities and affordable price. Although Carbon Steel is essential to the shipbuilding industry, it is projected that a drop in industry growth and a preference for alternatives like aluminum alloys will limit product use in the shipbuilding sector throughout the forecast period.

Shipbuilders Category in Carbon Steel Market to Generate Over 43% Revenue

Carbon Steel are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Carbon Steel to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Carbon Steel market is divided into shipbuilding, construction, automotive, and other.

During the forecast period, the market for Carbon Steel is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the shipbuilder category. The Carbon Steel business is driven by rising shipbuilding material demand. The development of marine transport marked the beginning, and it has persisted ever since. As a result of continual discoveries and advancements, ships have increased in robustness, speed, and durability. They have also gotten considerably bigger. From the classic wooden ships that were first created decades ago to the massive modern ships made of Carbon Steel, there are many different types of ships.

On the other hand, the automotive category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The automotive industry will require more Carbon Steel. Transmission retrofit kits, seals, and suspension bushings, including brackets and control arms, are all low-Carbon Steel. Low Carbon Steel is utilized for components like nuts, bolts, nails, and spacers, as well as an aesthetic application like vehicle rubber bumpers because it enhances formability.

Asia Pacific Region in Carbon Steel Market to Generate More 33% Revenue

Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. Due to the expansion of the maritime sector, increased demand for the material in the automobile and construction industries, and the presence of major market competitors, China now holds a monopoly on the Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel market.

Read Full Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/carbonsteel-market-1975

Global Carbon Steel Market Segmentation

By Type

Low Carbon Steel

Medium Carbon Steel

High Carbon Steel

Ultra-high Carbon Steel

Others



By Application

Building and construction

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 904.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 1092.3 Billion CAGR 3.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players JFE Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, AK Steel Corporation, Evraz PLC, Bao Steel Group, Arcelor Mittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, Curtis Steel Co. Ltd., Omega Steel Company Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: