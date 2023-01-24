Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Worth $171.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment (Silicon Wafer Manufacturing, Wafer Fabrication), Back-end Equipment (Testing, Assembling & Packaging), Dimension, Component, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

A multitude of applications, including artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, internet of things (IoT), autonomous and electric vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), satellite communications, 5G technology and smart cities, depend on advancements in semiconductor technologies. Semiconductors, such as microprocessors and memory devices, are used in various manufactured products, including computers, telecommunications equipment, and consumer electronics goods. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used in the most complex and advanced manufacturing processes and encompasses all equipment used to produce semiconductor devices.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rapid technological advances coupled with consumers' increasing acceptance of connected devices, rising demand for semiconductors and the resultant proliferation of fabrication facilities, and increasing utilization of semiconductors in EV manufacturing. In addition, government initiatives aimed at boosting the semiconductors industry and the growing use of connected devices in home automation are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may restrain the market to a certain extent.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown restrictions impacted manufacturing operations, with production facilities either completely shutting down or running at reduced capacities to ensure social distancing and employee safety. Semiconductor manufacturing industries came to a standstill due to raw material & workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, and restrictions on international trade. Most industries, such as consumer electronics and automotive, were affected by the negative impact of COVID-19; however, other industries, such as cloud-computing data centers, communication & connectivity technology, and healthcare, witnessed gradual but consistent growth. This helped the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to regain its growth. In addition, favorable government policies & initiatives, including reduction and ease in interest rates, exceptions in tax, and the number of financial packages, are also aimed at promoting the growth of this market.

Although COVID-19 has affected most semiconductor manufacturing equipment businesses across the globe, these businesses are eyeing to make a strong comeback by attracting consumers in the post-COVID-19 business environment. For instance, in October 2021, Advantest Corporation (Japan) entered into an agreement to acquire R&D Altanova, Inc. (U.S.) to expand its test and measurement solutions across the continuously evolving semiconductor value chain. In July 2021, Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (Japan) launched the new SURFCOM NEX (DX2/SD2) contour measuring instrument. These machines have features such as high efficiency, high precision, high accuracy, and high reliability. Such initiatives, along with the rise in the production volume and demand for consumer electronic devices and hybrid electric vehicles, contribute to the market growth post the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Beijing launched unprecedented drills around Taiwan, the U.S. and China military conflict may affect the consumer market and important industrial manufacturing bases and slow down global manufacturing and production. The trade war led to market turbulence for semiconductor chipmakers. The U.S. is opposing foreign-made chips manufactured with American technology from being sold to China. The economic fallout, the heightened concern about vulnerabilities and dependencies, and the rising concern over geopolitical conflicts resulting from the disruptive shortage have also fueled the tech war between the U.S. and China. This has led to inflated pricing and constraints on raw materials, affecting semiconductor manufacturing and distribution to a certain extent.

Further, ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine have escalated into hybrid warfare and digital skirmishes with the potential to cripple industrial infrastructure. The situation has been evolving unpredictably, and organizations and industries have been alert, anticipating, and planning for various scenarios. This has also affected the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to a certain extent.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented by type (front-end equipment [silicon wafer manufacturing equipment, wafer fabrication equipment, other front-end equipment], back-end equipment [testing equipment, assembling & packaging equipment, other back-end equipment]), dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), component (memory, logic, analog, micro processing units [MPUs], optical devices, discrete devices, microcontroller units [MCUs], sensors, digital signal processors [DSPs]), end user (integrated device manufacturers [IDMs], foundry, outsourced semiconductor assembly & test [OSAT]), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is broadly segmented into front-end equipment and back-end equipment. Front-end equipment is further segmented into silicon wafer manufacturing equipment, wafer fabrication equipment, and other front-end equipment. Back-end Equipment is further segmented into testing equipment, assembling & packaging equipment, and other back-end equipment. In 2023, the front-end equipment segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing consumer electronics market and the increasing number of foundries, rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and the need to streamline production, improve yield and reliability, and minimize design and manufacturing errors.

Based on dimension, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. In 2023, the 3D segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need to automate required design steps, the growing demand for improved functionalities and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices, the need for rapid prototyping, and the rising need to deliver better products in a shorter amount of time.

Based on component, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented into memory, logic, analog, microprocessing units (MPUs), optical devices, discrete devices, microcontroller units (MCUs), sensors, and digital signal processors (DSPs). In 2023, the memory segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of memory devices in the automotive sector for infotainment & navigation systems and advanced safety devices, decreasing prices of memory devices; and increasing consumption of memory in electronics devices, rising investment in various research & development activities for the development of existing and forthcoming memory devices to increase efficiency.

Based on end user, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented into integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, and outsourced semiconductor assembly & test (OSAT). In 2023, the integrated device manufacturers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the significant presence of IDMs in the market, the increasing consumption of consumer electronics devices, and the growing need to provide design and foundry services to other semiconductor companies.

Based on geography, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, followed by Europe and North America. The region is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the rising demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, rapid growth in automotive and industrial electronics, the proliferation of IoT devices, the presence of major players in Taiwan and China, increasing need for high-quality processing equipment for semiconductive materials, and increasing government initiatives to support semiconductor industries.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. The key players operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne, Inc. (U.S.), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Applied Materials, Inc. (U.S.), KLA Corporation (U.S.), Plasma-Therm (U.S.), ASML (Netherlands), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Machinery Inc. (Japan), Veeco Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Onto Innovation Inc. (U.S.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), and Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Scope of the report:

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Type

Front-end Equipment Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Equipment Wafer Fabrication Equipment Other Front-end Equipment

Back-end Equipment Testing Equipment Assembling & Packaging Equipment Other Back-end Equipment



Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Component

Memory

Logic

Analog

Microprocessing Units (MPUs)

Optical Devices

Discrete Devices

Microcontroller Units (MCUs)

Sensors

Digital Signal Processors (DSPs)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by End User

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundries

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

