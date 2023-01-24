Jackson Family Human Services Leverages CentralReach’s software, avail, to Bridge the Care Access Gap in Behavioral Health Service Deserts

Leading Behavioral Health Center leverages digital prompting solution to help individuals with autism and IDD access care where direct services are not as easily available.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, today announced that Jackson Family Human Services, a behavioral health center that works to help individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) become more independent, will utilize avail® by CentralReach remote support software to help people with autism and other disabilities accomplish goals related to pre-employment, job readiness, independent living, and community engagement. The impactful digital prompting solution will be incorporated into the organization’s training program to help transition individuals with autism and other IDDs into adulthood and build confidence as they work to reach their full potential.

While volunteering with incarcerated individuals, former California firefighter Harry Jackson saw that many of them struggled with mental and behavioral health issues. He realized that receiving services at an early age can change the trajectory of people’s lives, and created Jackson Family Human Services to fill the behavioral health service desert in his community. Behavioral health service deserts are places where individuals with autism and other IDDs have difficulty accessing services, whether due to transportation challenges or limited availability of trained therapists. With three locations across San Bernardino county (Apple Valley, Victorville, and Barstow), Jackson Family Human Services is creating sustainable change in behavioral health deserts by equipping people with a passion for supporting individuals with disabilities with the right tools to make a difference. With an investment in CentralReach’s avail platform, Jackson Family Human Services is closing the care access gap for adults with autism and other IDDs and helping adults across San Bernardino County access the services they need to build relationships with their community and reach autonomy.

“A lack of trained ABA providers is part of the reason people with autism and IDD are not able to receive the behavioral health services they need. avail is straightforward and flexible; it does more than support an individual with autism, it has equipped our staff to properly and confidently help our clients meet their developmental goals,” said Harry Jackson, CEO of Jackson Family Human Services. “We are on a mission to replicate our model across the country to increase access to behavioral health services in service deserts and with avail that feels attainable.”

At a time when 80 to 85 percent of adults with autism are unemployed, the avail solution brings valuable resources to the autism and IDD workforce community in addition to helping therapists and job support coaches deliver and meet individuals’ goals. The person-centered software simplifies task analysis and provides remote support with step-by-step digital prompts and reminders to help individuals master work-related and day-to-day living tasks.

“Jackson Family Human Services is sustainably equipping marginalized groups with the tools they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for people with autism and other disabilities and they’re paving the way for a new standard of care in these communities,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “There are already so many barriers that individuals with autism and IDDs face, location should not be one of them.”

About Jackson Family Human Services

Jackson Family Human Services is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with Autism and Intellectual Disabilities by using Applied Behavior Analysis. We strive to provide a positive learning environment that results in a mutually rewarding experience for individuals, their families, our employees and the community. Jackson Family Human Services integrates the latest ABA research and technology to offer the best options to our clients. Led by a talented team of clinicians, JFHS LLC utilizes evidence-based practices with a family-focused approach to ensure the best possible results for your child.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 130,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

