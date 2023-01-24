PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Carrier Board Joins Amfeltec’s Squid Product Family

/EIN News/ -- STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today that its first PCIe Gen 4 Carrier Board for up to four (4) M.2 PCIe SSD modules is in full production. This is the latest addition to Amfeltec’s Squid Carrier Board™ family.



Due to Amfeltec’s patented design, the new carrier board is in the form of a standard one-slot-wide, half-height and half-length board. It has four (4) M.2 (M-key) circuits for SSD modules; they are located on both sides of the carrier board (two circuits on the top (component) side and two on the bottom (soldering) side), and can accommodate any M.2 SSD with x4 PCI Express Gen 4 interface. (US Pat. 9,996,494; US Pat. 10,664,431)

“Amfeltec is proud to release our latest addition to the Squid family. This carrier board not only supports PCIe Gen 4.0, but its unique and compact design allows it to be used even in 2U servers, in, for example, datacenters,” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO at Amfeltec Corp. “Our compact design is one of the main reasons for the Squid carrier boards’ popularity, and many of our customers have explicitly requested a PCIe Gen 4 version. We are also continuing our open-concept design trend: the modules are easily swappable (with just a single screw!), and cooling is still accomplished via the board’s and computer’s native fans.”

All Squid carrier boards can operate on any motherboard and do not rely on PCIe bifurcation.

The upstream connection (from carrier board to motherboard) is done via exchangeable male x16 PCIe Gen 4 adapters (x8 version optional). This allows the carrier board to be inserted into different sizes of PCIe connectors without encountering well-known limitations.

The board also has real-time performance and temperature monitoring capability.

Squid PCI Express SSD Carrier Board Family includes the following:

- SKU-086-31 - 1U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for one (1) M.2 SSD module. - SKU-086-32 - 2U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for two (2) M.2 SSD modules. - SKU-086-32e - 2U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for two (2) M.2 or NGSFF(NF1) SSD modules. - SKU-086-34 - 2U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for four (4) M.2 SSD modules. - SKU-086-36 - PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for six (6) M.2 or NGSFF (NF1) SSD modules. - SKU-086-44 - 2U PCIe Gen 4 Carrier Board for four (4) M.2 SSD modules.

For additional information, please visit the product page:

https://www.amfeltec.com/pci-express-gen-4-carrier-board-for-four-m-2-pcie-ssd-modules/

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), and AngelShark Carrier Board(TM).