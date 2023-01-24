Panoramic Health Solidifies Position as Largest Physician-Led Participant in Medicare's Kidney Care Choices Model

Panoramic Health Triples Number of Medicare Patients Under Care Across 18 KCEs in 14 States During Tremendous Growth Year

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoramic Health℠, the leading integrated value-based kidney care platform in the country, announced significant growth as a participant in Medicare's Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program within the Kidney Care Choices Model.

In its commitment to improving outcomes and access to holistic care coordination at reduced costs for patients suffering from CKD-ESKD, Panoramic Health tripled the number of aligned Medicare beneficiaries under its care to more than 27,000 patients and added 14 new Kidney Contracting Entities (KCEs) for the 2023 CKCC Performance Year. Panoramic Health is the largest CKCC participant not affiliated with a Large Dialysis Organization (LDO), accounting for nearly 40% of non-LDO lives in Professional and Global CKCC program options. Panoramic Health kicks off 2023 supporting 18 KCEs total, 14 KCEs in the highest tier Global Risk Option and 4 KCEs in the Professional Model.

The Panoramic Health platform drives improved outcomes and lowers the total cost of care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) through unparalleled integration and alignment with nephrology practices, holistic approach to patient care across sites of service, and advanced data and analytics. The integrated capabilities and superior care coordination slow disease progression through data-driven early intervention, improve CKD management, increase optimal dialysis transitions, reduce hospitalizations, and lower hospital readmissions.

"Our remarkable growth in the CKCC program last year is a testament to the unique capabilities that position Panoramic Health's platform as the superior value-based kidney care platform for patients, providers, and payers," said Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, CEO and co-founder of Panoramic Health. "I look forward to another year of growth as we keep nephrologists at the helm of care delivery and further our mission to transform kidney care to better serve patients with CKD and ESKD."

Panoramic Health's novel approach to value-based patient care coordination puts nephrologists at the forefront of care delivery, leading to patient engagement rates above 70%, 2-3 times greater than non-nephrologist-led care coordination vendors. In 2022, when looking at patients in the top half of the population for clinical complexity, engaged patients saw as high as 36% fewer admissions and 22% fewer readmissions compared to non-engaged peers, which is attributable to the unique physician-led model. This engagement also led to a rate of planned dialysis starts in the top quartile of all providers nationally compared to Medicare-published benchmarks.

"Panoramic Health's distinct value-based care capabilities drive superior patient engagement rates, optimal starts, and reduced hospitalizations, ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients with CKD and ESKD," said Dave Miller, Vice President of Value-Based Care. "Our physician-led care model allows us to implement improved care coordination at every level, as we have a direct connection to the patient-provider relationship which is integral in empowering patients to take an active role in their care plans."

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health's value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease ("CKD") data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes through value-based care and clinical research. Panoramic Health's Clinical Research division partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients with kidney disease. For more information, visit panoramichealth.com.

For press inquiries, please contact media@panoramichealth.com.

Contact Information:

Panoramic Health Media

media@panoramichealth.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.