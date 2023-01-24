Jan. 24, 2023 -- Texas Outpaces the Nation, Adding the Most Jobs in 2022

Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas ranks first in the nation in over-the-year jobs added, with 650,100 positions gained in 2022. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the state not only had the largest absolute increase in jobs added, but also attained the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over the year at 5.0 percent. In comparison, United States’ job growth expanded by 3.0 percent.

“Texas continues to demonstrate it is an economic powerhouse with a world-class workforce and employers leading the nation in job growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These rankings follow 14 consecutive months of record-setting employment in Texas.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metropolitan Statistical Area ( MSA ) was also recognized for nation-leading growth over the year. The DFW MSA ranked first in the nation for largest percent increase over the year in not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs added at 5.9 percent, reaching the second highest absolute increase in jobs added over the year, with 234,700 positions gained.

“Employers know that Texas is the best state to do business, locate a business, and grow your business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Employers continue to expand in the state and TWC is committed to providing relevant resources to all employers in the Lone Star State. That’s one of the many reasons why Texas has the most Fortune 500 companies of any state and is home to over 639,000 employers and more than 3.1 million small businesses.”

Also of note, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land MSA ranked third among large MSAs in largest percent increase over the year in not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs added at 5.6 percent.

“Texans are industrious and hardworking, and possess the skills companies need to thrive,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Albert Treviño. “ TWC is dedicated to helping job seekers reach their career goals. With more people working in Texas than ever before, the future is bright for the workforce.”

The year 2022 saw jobs added each month in Texas, further fueling economic growth in the state. Texas’ civilian labor force is also at an all-time high as of December 2022 at 14,613,700, and a labor force participation rate of 63.5 percent, which stands 1.2 percentage points higher than that of the U.S.

To learn more about Texas employment statistics or find regionalized data, visit TexasLMI.com.

