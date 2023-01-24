New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Two counts of Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DETECTIVE TROOPER JOSH GURWICZ

STATION: NEW HAVEN

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 2009-2010

INCIDENT LOCATION: Locations in Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, a violation of Title 13, Vermont Statutes Annotated § 2601

Two counts of Sexual Assault, a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated § 3252(c).

ACCUSED: Tyler Bowles

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT / St. George, Utah

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In June of 2021 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Tyler Bowles regarding allegations of sexual assault that took place in 2009 and 2010 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, VT. On January 23, 2023 Bowles was issued a citation for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child and two counts of Sexual Assault. Bowles is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 20, 2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/2023 at 1230 hrs.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division / Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.