New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Two counts of Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DETECTIVE TROOPER JOSH GURWICZ
STATION: NEW HAVEN
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2009-2010
INCIDENT LOCATION: Locations in Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, a violation of Title 13, Vermont Statutes Annotated § 2601
Two counts of Sexual Assault, a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated § 3252(c).
ACCUSED: Tyler Bowles
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT / St. George, Utah
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In June of 2021 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Tyler Bowles regarding allegations of sexual assault that took place in 2009 and 2010 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, VT. On January 23, 2023 Bowles was issued a citation for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child and two counts of Sexual Assault. Bowles is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 20, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/2023 at 1230 hrs.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division / Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.