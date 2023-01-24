Leading California CBD Brand Koi Joins Forces With Alternative-Rock Band Dirty Heads For A New Product Collaboration

Inspired by Dirty Heads’ Latest Album, Midnight Control, Koi is Releasing Three Flavors of Delta 9 Gummies and Sponsoring the Cali Vibes Festival

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Koi CBD announces their collaboration with the band Dirty Heads. Inspired by each of their Southern California roots, this partnership is the culmination of years of mutual appreciation and a shared passion for the cannabis plant, resulting in three expertly formulated, hemp-derived Delta 9 THC Gummies. Delivering laid-back vibes and spectacular flavors, these elevated gummies embody everything Koi and Dirty Heads love about Southern California.

Drawing inspiration from the band’s latest album, Midnight Control, Dirty Heads and Koi created three distinct Delta 9 THC Gummies, each combined with CBG, CBN, or CBD, which evoke a sense of relaxed focus, tranquility, and happiness. Each formulation - Island Glow, Midnight Control, and Rescue Me - was inspired by the names of popular songs by the band, and provide a tailored edible experience. The members of the band were hands-on throughout the creative process, from dialing in the effects of each gummy to choosing their distinctive flavors.

“I’m really excited about our recent collaboration with Koi. I’ve been a big fan of their products for a long time so I’m stoked we were able to come together and create something special for you guys. Hope you enjoy” said Duddy of Dirty Heads.



Koi tapped Dirty Heads’ bassist David Foral, also a talented visual artist, for the artwork and package design. The jars he created are striking, featuring the Dirty Heads’ mascot, the octopus, amid a lush palm-tree-lined tropical scene as a giant sun sets in the background. Each eye-catching iteration uses vibrant colors to create a mood of optimism and a sense of expectation.

“We’re big fans of Dirty Heads so I am thrilled to see this collaboration come to life. We’ve been making the best CBD products right here in Southern California for as long as Dirty Heads have been creating the soundtrack to our lives that we all feel truly embodies the spirit of our culture. Can’t wait to show our new Dirty Heads consumers what we’ve got,” said Koi CEO and Co-Founder Brad Ridenour about the collaboration.

Koi CBD will also be a returning Official Partner of the So Cal favorite Cali Vibes Festival, presenting “The Vibes” main stage, with Dirty Heads headlining, as well as “The Greens” second stage at the festival. Taking place on February 17-19th, 2023, this is Dirty Head’s first 2023 performance, and well as Goldenvoice’s much anticipated first festival of the year, featuring other headliners which include Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Damian Marley, Method Man + Redman, Cypress Hill and more.

The Koi CBD x Dirty Heads products are now available in 10 mg of Delta-9 THC and either CBG, CBN, or CBD to deliver a relaxed focus, chill vibe, or mood-boosting happiness. Each 20-count jar is $39.99 each and can be purchased at koicbd.com/dirtyheads

ABOUT KOI

Founded in 2015 to help people feel and live better, Koi CBD delivers industry-leading CBD, Delta-8 THC, and new cannabinoid products with a people-first mindset. Long before the hype, Koi recognized the opportunities hemp-derived compounds offered for balance, stress relief, and wellness. Koi cares deeply about being a trusted source for customers, and the brand’s products are made with USA-grown and processed hemp, manufactured in cGMP and ISO 9001:2015 facilities, and verified for safety and quality by third-party laboratories. Koi is based in Southern California, and its products are available at thousands of retailers nationwide and through online direct-to-consumer sales. Visit koicbd.com for more information.

