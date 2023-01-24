Medical Bed Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 5.27 Billion 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical bed market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

ICU beds of product is a largest segment in medical beds market due to the technological advancements have resulted in specialised ICU beds with cutting-edge features. Continuous lateral rotation therapy, patient repositioning support, weight-based pressure redistribution in any bed position, and electrical bed retraction and extension are just a few of the features that help caregivers treat patients more effectively. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical bed market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

When it comes to the equipment and apparatuses needed in a hospital, clinic, or ambulatory surgery centre, medical beds are the most important. Medical beds are most typically used for examinations, disease diagnosis, patient treatment, and patient transportation. These have been created with the patients' safety and comfort in mind. Medical beds are divided into three categories: manual, electric, and semi-electric.

Medical beds are an important part of the healthcare system and a high-value commodity in the patient-care setting. One of the biggest growing drivers for hospital beds is the ageing population. Demand for beds is predicted to increase as a result of changing demographics and disease trends, as well as the resulting pressure on healthcare services.

Recent Development

In March 2020, Hill-Rom has indicated that production of critical care goods, including as ICU and med-surg unit smart hospital beds, will be doubled to help with the COVID-19 response.

In August 2019, Invacare Corporation has introduced NordBed, a medical bed line designed to help persons with limited mobility and age-related health issues. The company's product portfolio of medical beds was increased as a result of this strategic move.

The Medical Bed Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (US)

Invacare Corporation. (US)

Medical Depot, Inc. (Canada)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Arjo. (Sweden)

Gendron Inc. (US)

GF Health Products, Inc. (US)

HARD Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US)

Umano Medical inc. (Canada)

Transfer Master Products, Inc. (US)

American Medical Equipment. (US)

ProBed Medical Technologies (Canada)

Amico Group of Companies. (US)

Getinge AB. (Sweden)

ANTANO GROUP (Italy)

Merivaara (Finland)

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

LINET. (Czechia)

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD. (Japan)

Mobility Aids Sales and Services (India)

Opportunities for Key Players:

In addition, the increase in the volume of medical beds in private hospitals and growing funding on healthcare infrastructure in the advancing countries are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the medical bed market in the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Medical Bed Industry Research

Product

Acute Care Beds

MedSurg Beds

ICU Beds

Pediatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Long-term Care Beds

Psychiatric Care Beds

Bariatric Care Beds

Others

Application

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

Type

Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed

End User

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care

Key Industry Drivers:

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the medical bed market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in investments in healthcare infrastructural development

In most developed and developing countries, healthcare infrastructure development is a major concern. Increased healthcare infrastructure investments are also beneficial to the medical beds market. Increased investments result in higher medical bed costs, which is a major driver driving market expansion.

Technological developments in ICU beds

ICU beds will make up a larger percentage of medical beds. The ability to convert ward beds to ICU beds will be available. ICUs would no longer be isolated from the rest of the hospital.

Growing of elderly population

The need for appropriate patient care in hospitals and other healthcare settings is expanding as the older population suffers from chronic diseases .

Medical Bed Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the medical bed market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the medical bed market due to the rise in the incidence of patients with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Furthermore, the growing obese population will further boost the growth of the medical bed market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the medical bed market due to the rise in the incidence of population in demand of medical treatment. Moreover, the growing expenditure to enhance the healthcare infrastructure is further anticipated to propel the growth of the medical bed market in the region in the coming years.

