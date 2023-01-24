Leavening Agents Market Size to Hit USD 900 Million by 2028 Expanding at 5.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Global Leavening Agents Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information by Form (Physical, Chemical, Biologicals, Others) Application (Bakery Products, Fried Foods, Seafood, Soy Products, Wheat Flour, Others) by region Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Leavening Agents Market Information By Form, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2028"; the market will reach USD 900 Million by 2028, an 5.8% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

By eliminating gas from inside the mixtures and creating a porous, fluffy baked good, a leavening agent is a material that is typically used to increase batters and dough. The three main leavening agents used during baking are yeast, baking soda, and baking powder. When such ingredients are used in baking, cakes, bread, cookies, and muffins rise. The leavening agent employed when baking the mixture completely determines the type of gas produced. Various baked items are produced due to the expulsion of gases from the combination, aided by the leavening chemicals used to create the dough. There is a growing demand for leavening agents in the North American and European markets.

Recent years have seen a significant expansion of the leavening agent market, and this trend is projected to continue over the projection period. In addition to this, leaveners are in charge of regulating pH, flavor, and crumb color. Because leaveners are easily accessible in three forms—physical, chemical, and biological agents—the food industry frequently uses them. The amount, timing, and composition of gas in the mixture affect the sensory qualities leaveners attribute to the final product. In addition, several important macro-factors, such as rising westernization and migration and alterations in taste and variety preferences, are causing a constant upswing in the market for leavening agents.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 900 Million CAGR 5.8% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers preference of the consumers towards healthy and gluten-free foods, enhance the volume and the texture of the bread.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the leavening agents market are:

DSM (Netherlands)

Kraft Foods Group Inc. (US)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

Clabber Girl Corporation (US)

Sunkeen (China)

AB Mauri Food Inc. (US)

PURATOS (UK)

Lesaffre (France)

Kudos Blends Limited (UK)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rise in popularity of baked goods primarily drives the market. Additionally, the demand for leavening agents is increasing due to individuals' changing lifestyles and health consciousness. Growth in the market is anticipated to be fueled by rising R&D expenditures made by different manufacturers to create novel leavening ingredients and rising consumer demand for bakery goods. Also influencing the purchasing of leavening agents is an individual's rising income level. Moreover, during the assessment period, the market growth will probably be fueled by rising technological advancement in product development. One of the key factors propelling the market for leavening agents is the global upsurge in health consciousness.

The market is growing faster due to the increased demand for food items with superior quality and longer shelf lives and the wide range of functional advantages linked to their presence in food products. The consumers' choice also influences the industry for eating wholesome, gluten-free goods and using various marketing techniques. Additionally, the market for leavening agents is positively impacted by changes in consumer lifestyle, rising disposable income, population increase, and fast urbanization.

Market Restraints:

Increased health problems are being attributed to the overuse of leavening agents in various baked foods containing fatty acids, such as yeast, baking soda, and baking powder. This significant element could limit the market expansion for leavening agents. Other market restraints include strict regulations and international quality standards.

COVID 19 Analysis

Governments all across the world enforced a lockdown and harsh social segregation standards as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has impacted the majority of the economy's sectors. The market for leavening agents is not significantly impacted. Due to the lockdown, the delivery of raw materials was halted, and the demand for leavening agents rose. People favored baking bread and cakes at home due to social distance rules. The demand for bakery goods, once among the most popular products in the market, has decreased globally, according to the food service sector. The bakery and confectionery industry's expansion and continued efforts by market players to develop new products will drive global market expansion in the coming years.

Because there is very little use of leavening agents in baked goods, there was enough supply to satisfy customer demand. The consumption of healthful foods increased during the epidemic, creating a market opportunity for leavening agents. Therefore, these changes have had a direct impact on consumer health in general over the world. Due to rising consumer demand for baked goods and increased awareness of health and well-being, the global market for leavening agents is anticipated to expand significantly.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes bakery products, fried foods, seafood, soy products, and wheat flour. By form, the market includes physical, chemical, and biologicals.

Regional Insights

Due to the rising popularity of nutritious and gluten-free cuisine among Americans, North America is anticipated to have the greatest market share for leavening agents among these areas. The United States is the only nation in North America to contribute significantly to the leavening agents. North America is anticipated to grow significantly during the projected period due to this. Europe, on the other hand, has the second-largest market share in the market for leavening agents. The marketplaces in nations like France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom are to blame for the market's expansion.

But another factor driving the expansion of the leavening agent business in Europe has been the rise in public knowledge of the health advantages. China and India are two nations where rising disposable income accelerates the segment's expansion. The high population is another factor driving the market growth during the anticipated period, as is the rising demand for bakery goods.

