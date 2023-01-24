Tennessee Distillery Announces Travel Sweepstakes, Invites Fans to Gather Around in the Great Smoky Mountains

More than half of Americans (55%) don't use all of their paid time off. Company Distilling has made it a mission to encourage people to slow down, gather around, and enjoy the Tennessee communities they call home.

Townsend, Tennessee, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Plan for Vacation Day on January 31, Company Distilling announces the launch of its "Smoky Mountain Sweepstakes". The giveaway offers fans a chance to win one of nine prizes, with the grand prize being an ultimate Smoky Mountain getaway.



The Company Distilling Smoky Mountain Sweepstakes will run through March 16, 2023, and offers the grand prize winner the opportunity to travel to the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee with a guest. The winner will receive a VIP experience at Company Distilling in Townsend, Tennessee, round-trip airfare for two (2), two-night hotel accommodations, two (2) tickets to a show at the Tennessee Theatre (including a behind-the-scenes tour), and a gift pack featuring local Townsend businesses. All meals and additional transportation are included. The Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is $4,000. Eight (8) Weekly Winners will each receive a gift package from a local Townsend business valued at $100.

“We have a passion for gathering around with friends, new and old, slowing down, and enjoying each other’s company. We look forward to helping one lucky person and a guest do just that in the Smokies,” said Kris Tatum, President & Founder.

National Plan for Vacation Day highlights the importance of taking time off to travel—both for personal well-being and for the overall economic prosperity of our nation. The US travel industry is committed to helping Americans reclaim their vacation days and reconnect through travel.

Master Distiller & Founder Jeff Arnett said, “We know that time off is limited, so being a part of someone's vacation is an honor. We look forward to creating a unique experience that our guests will remember for years to come. From premium tastings and tours to simply gathering on our back patio and enjoying a cocktail, there is something for everyone.”



Company Distilling offers guests an opportunity to book premium experiences while visiting the Great Smoky Mountains, including filling your own bottle with Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and tasting the Company’s premium portfolio of products. To learn more information about booking, visit CompanyDistilling.com

For information on how to enter and for complete official rules, please visit CompanyDistilling.com/sweeps. No purchase is necessary. The Sweepstakes is only open to residents of the Continental U.S. (including D.C.) who are at least twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not their first go around.

