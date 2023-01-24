January 24, 2023 - Virginia Receives First Payment From Mallinckrodt Settlement

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Virginia Receives First Payment From Mallinckrodt Settlement

~Virginia will receive an initial payment of approximately $3,488,576.07~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that Virginia will receive its first payment from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt this week. The Commonwealth’s initial payment is $3,488,576.07, which will be divided amongst the Commonwealth, the Opioid Abatement Authority, and the localities. The payments are expected to be rolled out throughout the week.

This payment is the first from an expected $24.6 million over the next eight years, assuming Mallinckrodt does not prepay the settlement. Should Mallinckrodt opt to prepay the settlement in the next 18 months, Virginia is expected to receive approximately $17 million. Mallinckrodt’s decision regarding long-term payment does not affect this week’s initial payment of nearly $3.5 million.

“At the Office of Attorney General, we will continue to pursue important settlement funding for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Securing and executing multi-million dollar settlements will significantly impact Virginia’s fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Projected disbursements from this initial payment can be found HERE.

###